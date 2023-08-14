The Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 24,557.73 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.94% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484965/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the storage area network (SAN) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising need for data backup and redundancy due to surge in digital transformation, increasing demand for san from smes, and rising usage of e-commerce.



The storage area network (SAN) market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Technology

• Fiber channel

• Fiber channel over ethernet

• Infiniband

• iSCSI protocol



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the surge in digital transformation as one of the prime reasons driving the storage area network (SAN) market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of data centers and penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) in multiple industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading storage area network (SAN) market vendors that include Arista Networks Inc., ATTO Technology Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infinidat Ltd., IntelliMagic BV, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Marvell Technology Inc., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., StoneFly, and Nutanix Inc. Also, the storage area network (SAN) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

