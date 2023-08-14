The Global Smart Agriculture Market is forecasted to grow by USD 8,917.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Agriculture Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484964/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the smart agriculture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of low-cost cloud services encouraging adoption of smart farming, smart farming increasing overall yield, and need to monitor weather and climatic changes in agriculture.



The smart agriculture market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Precision farming

• Smart greenhouse

• Livestock monitoring

• Others



By Product

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of big data in smart farming as one of the prime reasons driving the smart agriculture market growth during the next few years. Also, IoT in smart agricultural farming and robots in agriculture will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the smart agriculture market covers the following areas:

• Smart agriculture market sizing

• Smart agriculture market forecast

• Smart agriculture market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart agriculture market vendors that include Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AquaSpy Inc., Bayer AG, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Heliospectra AB, Iteris Inc., Kubota Corp., SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Tetra Laval SA, The Toro Co., Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Yara International ASA, A.A.A Taranis Visual Ltd., Lindsay Corp., and Grownetics, Inc.. Also, the smart agriculture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484964/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________