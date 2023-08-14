The Global Structural Health Monitoring Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1998.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Health Monitoring Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484959/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the structural health monitoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing need for infrastructure maintenance and safety, expansion of smart cities, and growing focus on sustainability and environmental conservation.



The structural health monitoring market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advent of IoT in structural health monitoring as one of the prime reasons driving the structural health monitoring market growth during the next few years. Also, rising focus on big data analytics and adoption of green cleaning products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the structural health monitoring market covers the following areas:

• Structural health monitoring market sizing

• Structural health monitoring market forecast

• Structural health monitoring market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading structural health monitoring market vendors that include Campbell Scientific Inc., CGG SA, COWI Holding AS, Digitexx Systems Ltd., Geosense Ltd., Hottinger Bruel and Kjaer GmbH, James Fisher and Sons Plc, LiveHooah Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MachineSense LLC, Mistras Group Inc., National Instruments Corp., Nova Ventures Group Corp., RST Instruments Ltd., Sisgeo S.r.l., STRUCTURAL MONITORING SYSTEMS plc, Vinci, Xylem Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Kinemetrics Inc., and Ramboll Group AS. Also, the structural health monitoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

