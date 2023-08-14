The Global Fresh Cherries Market is forecasted to grow by USD 23764.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fresh Cherries Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484958/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the fresh cherries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits of fresh cherries, increasing demand for superfoods, and increase in demand for imported sweet cherries.



The fresh cherries market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Conventional

• Organic



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of urban farming as one of the prime reasons driving the fresh cherries market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding retail space and increase in private label brands offering fresh cherries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the fresh cherries market covers the following areas:

• Fresh cherries market sizing

• Fresh cherries market forecast

• Fresh cherries market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fresh cherries market vendors that include BC Tree Fruits, Borton Fruits, California Cherries, Chelan Fresh, CherryHill Orchards Pty Ltd, CMI Orchards LLC, Columbia Fruit Packers Inc., Dole plc, Domex Superfresh Growers, FirstFruits Farms, Friuts from Chile, Montacute Valley Orchards, NZ Cherry Corp, Peterson Farms Inc., Rainier Fruit Co., SD REID HOLDINGS PTY LTD, SICA SAS SICODIS , Stemilt Growers LLC, Washington State Fruit Commission., and Yarra Valley Cherries. Also, the fresh cherries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

