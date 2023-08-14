Cleantech Building Materials: Notice of General Meeting

14 August 2023

Notice of General Meeting

Cleantech Building Materials plc ("CBM" or the "Company") announces that a General Meeting of the Company will be held on 7 September 2023 at 4.00 p.m. at the offices of Wallace LLP, 27 Mortimer Street, London, W1T 3JF.

The General Meeting is being convened as the CBM board has been reviewing the Company’s operating costs and has concluded that the cost of maintaining the listing of the Company’s Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is no longer justified, given the limited liquidity available to shareholders.

The Directors therefore believe it is in the best interests of Shareholders that the Company’s Shares be de-listed. The proposed de-listing from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market requires, inter alia, the approval of shareholders at a General Meeting. There are also changes required to the Company’s Articles of Association to remove references to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and other changes relating to the listing.

Copies of the following documents, which contain details of the resolutions to be voted on at the General Meeting, are today being posted to the Company’s shareholders:

Circular to shareholders of the Company, including notice of the General Meeting of the Company; and Form of proxy for use at the General Meeting.

A copy of the Circular, and the Form of Proxy are attached to this release.

Further information including the Circular and the Form of Proxy may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

