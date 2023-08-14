The Global Basil Leaves Market is forecasted to grow by USD 349.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Basil Leaves Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484957/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for fresh and organic basil leaves, a rise in interest in cooking and home gardening, and growth in the e-commerce industry.



The basil leaves market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Basil leaves

• Basil paste

• Dried leaves



By End-user

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Food

• Beverages



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing awareness about the medicinal benefits of basil leaves as one of the prime reasons driving the basil leaves market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in farming practices and the rising popularity of basil leaves among health-conscious consumers and their preference for fresh and aromatic herbs in their meals will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the basil leaves market covers the following areas:

• Basil leaves market sizing

• Basil leaves market forecast

• Basil leaves market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading basil leaves market vendors that include Bay Branch Farm, Dosner Organic Farms, Earthy Bliss Pvt. Ltd, Fresh India Organics LLP , Good Eggs Inc., Green Valley Garden Centre , GreenDNA India Pvt. Ltd., Herbal Haven, Jaycee Organics LLP, McFadden Family Vineyard and Farm, Mountain Rose Herbs, Mountain Valley Growers Inc., Rebel Herbs Inc. , Rocket Farms Inc., Sunantha Organic Farm Pvt Ltd., Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd., True Leaf Farms Pvt Ltd., Williamson Wines, Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd., and ZECRYNE LLP. Also, the basil leaves market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

