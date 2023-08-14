The Global Pain Management Devices Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,705.68 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pain Management Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484955/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the pain management devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the geriatric population, the growing demand for drug-free therapy, and the increasing number of initiatives and improvements in the healthcare industry.



The pain management devices market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Neuropathic pain

• Musculoskeletal disorder

• Cancer

• Facial and migraine

• Others



By Product

• Neurostimulation devices

• Infusion pumps

• Ablation devices



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advances in ablation devices as one of the prime reasons driving the pain management devices market growth during the next few years. Also, improved R and D investment in developing innovative products and a surge in awareness among people toward pain management devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pain management devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AtriCure Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., DJO Global Inc., ICU Medical Inc., InfuTronix, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Medtronic Plc, Micrel Medical Devices SA, Moog Inc., Nevro Corp., OMRON Corp., Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corp., and Theragen Inc. Also, the pain management devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

