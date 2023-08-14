The Global MUV Rental Market is forecasted to grow by USD 8,070 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MUV Rental Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484950/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the travel and tourism industry, increase in vehicle ownership costs, and easy availability of MUV rental.



The MUV rental market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger vehicles

• Cargo vehicles



By Application

• Leisure

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing incorporation of advanced digital technologies in car rental services as one of the prime reasons driving the MUV rental market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in rental processes and increasing preference for electric MUVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the MUV rental market covers the following areas:

• Muv rental market sizing

• Muv rental market forecast

• Muv rental market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading muv rental market vendors that include Airport Van Rental, Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Centauro Rent a Car S.L.U., DriiveMe Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., GO Rentals Auckland Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Movida Participacoes SA, SIXT SE, Turismo Gargo SA de CV, Turo Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the MUV rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

