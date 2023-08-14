The Global Transplant Box Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1671.02 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transplant Box Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484949/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, increase in cancer incidence, and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies.



The transplant box market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Kidney

• Liver

• Heart

• Lung

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Transplant centers

• Research laboratories



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the transplant box market growth during the next few years. Also, growing usage of artificial organs and increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transplant box market vendors that include Accord Healthcare Ltd., BioLife Solutions Inc., BioSpherix Ltd., dr. Franz Koehler Chemie GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Preservation Solution Inc., Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., TransMedics Inc., Transplant Systems Pty. Ltd., and XVIVO Perfusion AB. Also, the transplant box market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

