TILT Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, is reporting its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. All financial information is reported in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”) unless otherwise indicated.



“I am encouraged by the progress we have made since I rejoined the Company in April. We have instilled a stronger focus on cash management in order to achieve profitability and cash flow generation,” said Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tim Conder. “During the quarter, we identified and executed various cost saving measures and efficiency improvements through vendor rationalization, improved inventory management and decreased waste, and operational rightsizing. These initiatives are expected to result in annualized cost savings of approximately $8 million beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

“In addition to increased financial discipline and rigor, we are also refining our brand strategy to better leverage the strengths within our Jupiter business. Instead of underutilizing this competitive advantage as has been the case historically, we plan to lean into Jupiter’s’ distinct capability set by helping leading inhalation brands expand into new markets through our plant-touching footprint.

“Looking ahead, we are intently focused on cash flow generation and prioritizing the strength of our balance sheet as we work to pay down debt and grow our cash reserves. We will continue to execute on our strategic refinement plan while optimizing our brand portfolio to better align with our core competencies in inhalation. As we progress through the year, we are excited to better unify Jupiter and our plant-touching businesses while building the foundation for profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Q2 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue was $41.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $47.1 million in the prior year period, with the decrease primarily attributable to Jupiter driven by lower sales volume as well as a number of orders occurring, but not fulfilled, at the end of the quarter, and lower average price in certain product lines. This was partially offset by growth in the Company’s plant-touching business.

Gross profit was $4.0 million, or approximately 9.7%, in the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $10.9 million or approximately 23.3% of in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a one-time write-down of inventory across the Company’s markets. Excluding the write down, gross margin would have been 21.4% for the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss was $26.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $7.1 million in the prior year period, with the difference primarily driven by $15.7 million of non-cash write down expenses related to inventory, investment and loans receivable in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased to $1.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by early progress with the Company’s strategic refinement and optimization initiatives.

At June 30, 2023, the Company had $4.1 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash compared to $3.5 million at December 31, 2022. Notes payable net of discount at June 30, 2023 was $57.0 million compared to $59.7 million at December 31, 2022.



Recent Financing Update

In May 2023, the Company closed on an offering of up to $4.5 million in aggregate principal of senior secured promissory notes (the “Bridge Notes”), with an original issue discount of approximately $0.5 million, allowing access of funding up to $4.0 million from its existing secured note holders.

Simultaneous with the issuance of the Bridge Notes, the Company entered into a Consent, Confirmation, Limited Waiver and Forbearance Agreement with the noteholders of the February 2023 debt refinancing to suspend interest payments on the approximately $38 million in aggregate principal amount of amended and restated secured notes and approximately $8.2 million in aggregate principal amount of secured notes issued in February 2023.

Q2 2023 Operational Highlights

Appointed Tim Conder, Board member and former President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Mark Scatterday, founder of Jupiter and former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as senior advisor focused on the Company’s inhalation business.

Appointed Brad Hoch, former Chief Financial Officer and current Chief Accounting Officer, as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Appointed Arthur “Art” Smuck to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on GAAP, the Company provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes and to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company’s ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate the Company’s operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may also exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operating results.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating these non-GAAP measures, the Company’s methods may differ from those used by others, and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures that are not defined under GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes they enhance an investor’s understanding of the Company’s financial and operating performance from period to period, because they exclude certain material non-cash items and certain other adjustments management believes are not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and performance. The Company calculates EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (minus) income taxes (recovery), plus (minus) finance expense (income), plus depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding certain one-time, non-cash or non-operating expenses, as determined by management, including stock compensation expense, debt issuance costs and severance.

Please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below for further information.

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 41,599 $ 42,264 $ 47,055 $ 83,863 $ 89,407 Cost of goods sold (37,559 ) (33,468 ) (36,110 ) (71,027 ) (69,109 ) Gross profit 4,040 8,796 10,945 12,836 20,298 Operating expenses: Wages and benefits 5,871 5,784 6,335 11,655 11,503 General and administrative 4,529 5,620 5,585 10,149 10,364 Sales and marketing 290 404 586 694 993 Share-based compensation (2,358 ) 293 786 (2,065 ) 2,012 Depreciation and amortization 4,712 4,129 4,560 8,841 9,118 Impairment loss and loss on disposal of assets 4,947 188 6,669 5,135 7,366 Total operating expenses 17,991 16,418 24,521 34,409 41,356 Operating loss (13,951 ) (7,622 ) (13,576 ) (21,573 ) (21,058 ) Other (expense) income: Interest income (64 ) 64 56 — 74 Other income 3 97 4 100 7 Change in fair value of warrant liability — — 3,913 — 1,750 Gain on sale of assets — 8,401 — 8,401 1 Gain on foreign currency exchange (1 ) — — (1 ) — Unrealized loss on investment (6,400 ) — (49 ) (6,400 ) (94 ) Loan receivable losses (5,200 ) (388 ) (504 ) (5,588 ) (1,021 ) Interest expense (5,466 ) (4,092 ) (3,796 ) (9,558 ) (6,577 ) Total other (expense) income (17,128 ) 4,082 (376 ) (13,046 ) (5,860 ) Loss from operations before income tax and non-controlling interest (31,079 ) (3,540 ) (13,952 ) (34,619 ) (26,918 ) Income taxes Income tax benefit (expense) 2,742 (1,326 ) 6,898 1,416 8,230 Net loss before non-controlling interest (28,337 ) (4,866 ) (7,054 ) (33,203 ) (18,688 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,442 (9 ) 3 1,433 8 Net loss attributable to TILT Holdings Inc. $ (26,895 ) $ (4,875 ) $ (7,051 ) $ (31,770 ) $ (18,680 )

Table 2: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net (loss) income before non-controlling interest $ (28,337 ) $ (4,866 ) $ (7,054 ) $ (33,203 ) $ (18,688 ) Add (Deduct) Impact of: Interest income 64 (64 ) (56 ) — (74 ) Interest expense 5,466 4,092 3,796 9,558 6,577 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,742 ) 1,326 (6,898 ) (1,416 ) (8,230 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,695 5,980 6,128 12,675 12,296 Total Adjustments 9,483 11,334 2,970 20,817 10,569 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (18,854 ) $ 6,468 $ (4,084 ) $ (12,386 ) $ (8,119 ) Add (Deduct) Impact of: Share-based Compensation (2,358 ) 293 786 (2,065 ) 2,012 Severance 884 66 94 950 94 Gain on Sale of Assets — (8,401 ) — (8,401 ) (1 ) Legal Settlement 93 165 (360 ) 258 (360 ) Unrealized Loss on Investment in Equity Security 6,400 — 49 6,400 94 Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments — — (3,913 ) — (1,750 ) Loss on Loan Receivable 5,200 388 504 5,588 1,021 Impairment loss and loss on disposal of assets 4,947 188 6,669 5,135 7,366 Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss 1 — — 1 — One Time Bad Debt Expense — 384 — 384 — One Time Adjustments 5,226 370 1,312 5,596 2,241 Total Adjustments 20,393 (6,547 ) 5,141 13,846 10,717 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 1,539 (79 ) 1,057 1,460 2,598

Table 3: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 440 $ 3,763 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 11,882 (14,802 ) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (11,704 ) 38,770 Effect of Foreign Exchange on Cash and Cash Equivalents (5 ) (2 ) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 613 27,729 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period 3,500 6,952 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period $ 4,113 $ 34,681

Table 4: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Select Items)

(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)

Periods Ended June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) (audited) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 2,815 $ 2,202 Restricted Cash 1,298 1,298 Trade Receivables and Others 26,086 26,698 Inventories 36,826 52,909 Total Current Assets 68,723 85,927 Property, Plant & Equipment, Net 54,319 67,937 Total Assets 258,218 293,978 Total Current Liabilities 63,126 125,497 Total Long-Term Liabilities 103,742 46,964 Total Shareholders’ Equity 91,350 121,517

Table 5: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for Gross Profit

(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)