Duos Technologies Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights

Announced an add-on award of $1.9 million for the enhancement of a planned Railcar Inspection Portal (“rip ® ” or “RIP ® ”) system in the passenger transportation sector, pushing the total contract value to more than $13.7 million. This latest addition is part of a long-term installation of the Company's most advanced RIP system, which will capture high-speed images of railcars at up to 125 miles per hour.

” or “RIP ”) system in the passenger transportation sector, pushing the total contract value to more than $13.7 million. This latest addition is part of a long-term installation of the Company's most advanced RIP system, which will capture high-speed images of railcars at up to 125 miles per hour. Implemented first subscription services agreement with a passenger transit operator. In connection with the agreement, Duos will offer access to its RIP and optional artificial intelligence detection models for key inspection points. The agreement, renewable annually, is initially valued at $300,000 and encompasses customer training, installation, and railcar data services across up to three existing, active portals.

Performed over 2.1 million comprehensive railcar scans in the second quarter across 13 portals. This metric encompasses all railcars scanned at locations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Released new AI detection model covering end-of-car cushion inspection, detecting a condition which could potentially lead to derailments, for use with the Company’s RIP solution. The new model was developed in response to a specific customer request and deployed during mid Q2. The Company currently has over 40 models deployed and operational for freight and transit customers with plans to deploy more than 50 different models by the end of 2023.

Upgraded the Company’s centraco ® and truevue360™ systems to enable near “real-time” reporting and facilitate immediate alerts to on-board personnel of any issue that is deemed critical.

and truevue360™ systems to enable near “real-time” reporting and facilitate immediate alerts to on-board personnel of any issue that is deemed critical. Appointed rail industry veteran Frank Lonegro to the Board of Directors. Mr. Lonegro enjoyed a long and distinguished career at CSX Corporation and currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer for Beacon Roofing Supply, a Fortune 500 company. His addition brings the Company’s board composition back to five total directors, four of whom are independent.

As of the end of the second quarter, the Company had $7.8 million of revenue in backlog and expects $3.0 million to 5.0 million to be recognized during the remainder of 2023.

Strengthened industry collaborations with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA to support AI development and achieve significant increases in performance at near “real-time” reporting.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

It should be noted that the following Financial Results represent the consolidation of the Company with its subsidiaries Duos Technologies, Inc. and TrueVue360, Inc.

Total revenue for Q2 2023 decreased 51% to $1.77 million compared to $3.62 million in the second quarter of 2022 (“Q2 2022”). Total revenue for Q2 2023 represents an aggregate of approximately $870,000 of technology systems revenue and approximately $900,000 in recurring services and consulting revenue. The decrease in total revenue was driven by the delays in production and manufacturing of two high-speed Rail Inspection Portals for a passenger transit client, which are recorded in technology systems. Growth of the services portion of revenues was driven by the successful completion and implementation of artificial intelligence detections and represents services and support for those detections.

Cost of revenues for Q2 2023 decreased 35% to $1.53 million compared to $2.33 million for Q2 2022. The decline in cost of revenues was mainly attributable to the Company bearing the costs of procuring and allocating material for two high-speed RIPs for a transit customer in Q2 2022 without a related spend in Q2 2023. The marginal increase in cost of revenues on services and consulting was attributable to higher labor costs as well as costs associated with new portals coming online during early 2023, as opposed to the corresponding period in 2022.

Gross margin for Q2 2023 decreased 81% to $241,000 compared to $1.28 million for Q2 2022. The decrease in gross margin was driven by the timing of business activity in Q2 2023 related to the manufacturing and delivery of two high-speed, transit-focused RIPs for one customer.

Operating expenses for Q2 2023 increased 27% to $3.39 million compared to $2.68 million for Q2 2022. Sales and marketing costs saw only marginal decreases, while research and development expenses increased slightly. The largest increase was observed in general and administration costs, which can be primarily attributed to the timing of the Company's awarding of discretionary performance compensation that took effect in April 2023 compared to similar charges occurring during the third quarter of 2022. Overall, the Company continues to focus on maintaining operating expenses while meeting the increased needs of its customers.

Net operating loss for Q2 2023 totaled $3.15 million compared to net operating loss of $1.39 million for Q2 2022. The increase in loss from operations was primarily the result of lower revenues recorded in the second quarter as a consequence of the delays previously noted, offset by continued increases in services and consulting revenue.

Net loss for Q2 2023 totaled $2.99 million compared to net loss of $1.34 million for Q2 2022. The increase in net loss was mostly attributable to the decrease in revenues as previously noted above along with timing to operating expenses year-over-year, partially offset by the sale of a legacy business recognized in Other Income.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2023 totaled $2.45 million compared to $1.12 million at December 31, 2022. As of quarter end, the Company had an additional $287,000 in receivables. Duos also held $1.54 million in inventory as of June 30, 2023, consisting primarily of long-lead items for future RIP installations.

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company raised gross proceeds of $5 million from the sale of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock in August 2023 via a private transaction with the Company’s largest shareholder at the market price equivalent of $6.20. As a result of this transaction, the Company currently has approximately $6.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Six Month 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue decreased 13% to $4.41 million from $5.06 million in the same period last year. Total revenue for the first six months of 2023 represents an aggregate of approximately $2.70 million of technology systems revenue and approximately $1.72 million in recurring services and consulting revenue. An increase in recurring revenues by 15% was offset by the decrease in technology systems revenue. Total revenue was impacted by delays in the delivery of two high-speed RIPs for a passenger transit client. Growth of the services portion of revenues was driven by the successful completion and implementation of artificial intelligence detections and represents services and support for those detections.

Cost of revenues increased 2% to $3.64 million from $3.55 million in the same period last year. The increase in cost of revenues was a result of timing of project work ongoing for the Company.

Gross margin decreased 48% to $779,000 from $1.50 million in the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin was driven by the timing of business activity in Q2 2023 related to the manufacturing of two high-speed, transit-focused RIPs for one customer.

Operating expenses increased 10% to $6.07 million from $5.54 million in the same period last year. The Company maintained its costs for sales, marketing, and research and development at a consistent level, while observing a slight rise in general and administrative costs. This increase in G&A costs can be primarily attributed to the timing of performance-based compensation awarded in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Net operating loss totaled $5.30 million compared to net operating loss of $4.04 million in the same period last year. The increase in loss from operations was primarily the result of lower revenues recorded in the second quarter as a consequence of the delays previously noted, offset by continued increases in services and consulting revenue.

Net loss totaled $5.13 million compared to a net loss of $3.99 million in the same period last year. The increase in net loss was mostly attributable to the decrease in revenues as previously noted above along with growing expenses, partially offset by the sale of a legacy business recognized in Other Income.

Financial Outlook

At the end of the second quarter, the Company’s contracts in backlog represented approximately $7.8 million in revenue, of which approximately $3.0 million to 5.0 million is expected to be recognized during the remainder of 2023. The balance of contract backlog is comprised of multi-year service and software agreements as well as project revenues spanning into fiscal 2024.

Based on these committed contracts and near-term pending orders that are already performing or scheduled to be executed throughout the course of 2023 as well as the planned expansion of the Company’s subscription business model and other contributing factors, Duos is reiterating its previously stated revenue expectations for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The Company expects total revenue for 2023 to range between $20.0 million and $21.0 million, representing an increase of 33% to 40% compared to 2022.

Duos expects its improvement in operating results to be reflected over the course of the full year in 2023. As a result of timing and other factors, the Company expects revenues in the third quarter of 2023 to moderately increase compared to the second quarter of 2023 before ramping up more significantly in the fourth quarter and into 2024.

Management Commentary

“During the second quarter, we continued to drive incremental progress as we make the ongoing transition from a predominantly project-based, CAPEX-only model to a hybrid, subscription-first business,” said Duos Chief Executive Officer Chuck Ferry. “Over the last twelve months, we’ve generated approximately $14.4 million in revenue with the recurring component continuing to reliably increase over that time. Our ability to generate improved revenue during this span supports our longer-term outlook while the steady, recurring revenue performance validates our decision to invest in dual income streams. Additionally, as a result of recent transactions and continued, diligent cost management, we have ample liquidity to execute on our near-term goals.

“On the technology side, we are continuing to make major improvements in our AI capabilities. As of today, we have expanded the number of AI use cases in our catalogue to 40 in total with several recent and upcoming releases focused specifically on the passenger rail segment in response to customer demand. Through our strategic partnerships with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, we’ve been able to operate at ever-greater computing density, enabling us to deliver near-real-time responses to mission critical areas and yet maintain a smaller server footprint.

“While we continue to navigate temporary project-related delays, interest in our solutions from the rail industry has never been greater. Between pending government legislation, skyrocketing interest in all kinds of AI applications, and the commercial demand we’re seeing as a result, we believe we are entering a unique inflection point with the right technology at the right time. Duos remains in its strongest-ever position, and we look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities ahead.”

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call today, August 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-3088

International dial-in: 201-389-0927

Confirmation: 13740403

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. An operator will register your name and organization.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live via telephone and available for online replay via the investor section of the Company's website here.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent vision based technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast-moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES: Technology systems $ 870,494 $ 2,780,045 $ 2,698,258 $ 3,563,314 Services and consulting 899,565 837,097 1,716,089 1,493,144 Total Revenues 1,770,059 3,617,142 4,414,347 5,056,458 COST OF REVENUES: Technology systems 1,072,106 1,974,302 2,839,315 2,839,790 Services and consulting 456,616 360,226 796,523 711,988 Total Cost of Revenues 1,528,722 2,334,528 3,635,838 3,551,778 GROSS MARGIN 241,337 1,282,614 778,509 1,504,680 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 301,077 375,986 608,654 659,880 Research and development 537,801 530,339 942,686 967,056 General and administration 2,550,709 1,770,764 4,522,217 3,913,837 Total Operating Expenses 3,389,587 2,677,089 6,073,557 5,540,773 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (3,148,250 ) (1,394,475 ) (5,295,048 ) (4,036,093 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest expense (3,230 ) (2,706 ) (4,410 ) (5,886 ) Other income, net 162,080 54,509 166,375 54,691 Total Other Income (Expenses) 158,850 51,803 161,965 48,805 NET LOSS $ (2,989,400 ) $ (1,342,672 ) $ (5,133,083 ) $ (3,987,288 ) Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted Average Shares-Basic and Diluted 7,169,340 6,096,541 7,163,142 5,727,133





DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30 December 31 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 2,452,248 $ 1,121,092 Accounts receivable, net 286,871 3,418,263 Contract assets 1,006,791 425,722 Inventory 1,544,755 1,428,360 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 496,545 441,320 Total Current Assets 5,787,210 6,834,757 Property and equipment, net 609,941 629,490 Operating lease right of use asset 4,534,593 4,689,931 Security deposit 550,000 600,000 Convertible note receivable, net 150,625 - Patents and trademarks, net 92,603 69,733 Software development costs, net 579,655 265,208 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,304,627 $ 13,089,119 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 760,029 $ 2,290,390 Notes payable - financing agreements 259,062 74,575 Accrued expenses 302,108 453,023 Equipment financing payable-current portion - 22,851 Operating lease obligations-current portion 769,563 696,869 Contract liabilities 2,439,640 957,997 Total Current Liabilities 4,530,402 4,495,705 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 4,389,690 4,542,943 Total Liabilities 8,920,092 9,038,648 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 4) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 9,446,000 shares available to be designated Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, $10 stated value per share, 500,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, convertible into common stock at $6.30 per share - - Series B convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 15,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, convertible into common stock at $7 per share - - Series C convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 5,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, convertible into common stock at $5.50 per share - - Series D convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 4,000 shares designated; 1,299 and 1,299 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, convertible into common stock at $3 per share 1 1 Series E convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 30,000 shares designated; 4,000 and 0 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, convertible into common stock at $3 per share 4 - Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 7,240,545 and 7,156,876 shares issued, 7,239,221 and 7,155,552 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 7,240 7,156 Additional paid-in-capital 61,029,659 56,562,600 Accumulated deficit (57,494,917 ) (52,361,834 ) Sub-total 3,541,987 4,207,923 Less: Treasury stock (1,324 shares of common stock at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) (157,452 ) (157,452 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 3,384,535 4,050,471 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,304,627 $ 13,089,119

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 Cash from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,133,083 ) $ (3,987,288 ) Depreciation and amortization 230,592 145,627 Stock based compensation 302,743 438,809 Stock issued for services 65,000 80,000 Amortization of operating lease right of use asset 155,338 158,547 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,131,392 1,458,592 Note receivable (150,625 ) - Contract assets (581,069 ) (698,923 ) Inventory (116,393 ) (481,880 ) Security deposit 50,000 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 403,225 (218,198 ) Accounts payable (1,530,361 ) 268,425 Accrued expenses (150,914 ) (108,550 ) Operating lease obligation (80,559 ) 46,485 Contract liabilities 1,481,643 3,186,138 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,923,071 ) 287,784 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of patents/trademarks (28,720 ) (13,660 ) Purchase of software development (360,437 ) (15,000 ) Purchase of fixed assets (159,203 ) (140,549 ) Net cash used in investing activities (548,360 ) (169,209 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of insurance and equipment financing (273,965 ) (213,404 ) Repayment of finance lease (22,851 ) (48,812 ) Proceeds from common stock issued - 6,095,000 Issuance cost (17,645 ) (576,650 ) Proceeds from shares issued under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 117,048 - Proceeds from preferred stock issued 4,000,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 3,802,587 5,256,134 Net increase (decrease) in cash 1,331,156 5,374,709 Cash, beginning of period 1,121,092 893,720 Cash, end of period $ 2,452,248 $ 6,268,429 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid $ 4,410 $ 5,984 Taxes paid $ - $ - Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Notes issued for financing of insurance premiums $ 458,452 $ 327,586

