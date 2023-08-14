The Global Dental Laboratory Market is forecasted to grow by USD 11055.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Laboratory Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484945/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the dental laboratory market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors, increase in number of dental laboratories globally, and increasing dental insurance coverage.



The dental laboratory market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Oral care

• Restorative

• Endodontics

• Implant

• Orthodontics



By Device

• System and parts

• Dental radiology equipment

• Dental lasers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing number of recent developments as one of the prime reasons driving the dental laboratory market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic collaborations and acquisitions and growing focus on aesthetic dentistry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental laboratory market vendors that include 3D Dental Labs, 3M Co., Amann Girrbach AG, BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Coltene Whaledent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Formlabs Inc., GC Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Micerium SpA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Oy, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., Shofu Inc., Stratasys Ltd., VITA Zahnfabrik, VOCO GmbH, and NAKANISHI DENTAL LABORATORY INC. Also, the dental laboratory market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

