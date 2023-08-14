Longeveron to Host Key Opinion Leader Event on Medicinal Signaling Cells (MSCs) for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) with Lomecel-B™ on August 16, 2023

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines for unmet medical needs, today announced it will host a virtual KOL Event on August 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET. Click here to register and attend.



The event will feature Sunjay Kaushal, MD, PhD (Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine) and Ram Kumar Subramanyan, MD, PhD (Chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha and Professor of Surgery at University of Nebraska Medical Center) who will discuss the unmet medical need and current standard of care for patients suffering from Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), as well as the potential for Medicinal Signaling Cells (MSCs), such as those making up Longeveron’s Lomecel-B™ injection, in potentially improving the outcome for these patients.

Joshua Hare, MD, Longeveron Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, and Wa'el Hashad, Longeveron Chief Executive Officer, will provide insight into the Phase 2 ELPIS II trial evaluating the efficacy of Lomecel-B™ in conjunction with reconstructive surgeries compared to surgeries alone for HLHS. Company leadership will provide a pipeline update and insight into future directions.

All questions must be submitted prior to the event date by emailing your questions to: questions@lifesciadvisors.com or submitting them through the registration page by clicking here.

About Sunjay Kaushal, MD, PhD

Dr. Kaushal is Professor of Surgery at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and Vice-Chair of Research in Cardiovascular-Thoracic Surgery.

Dr. Kaushal’s research includes prevention of reperfusion injury after heart-bypass, characterization of skeletal and heart muscle gene regulation, and clinical trials with cardiac stem cells in congenital heart disease surgery patients. He is attributed with two inventions: tissue-engineering vascular structures using endothelial cell progenitors and paraxylene films and their therapeutic uses. Dr. Kaushal has four active National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants and two pending NIH grants.

About Ram Kumar Subramanyan, MD, PhD

Dr. Subramanyan is a pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon-scientist. After finishing medical school in India, he completed his General Surgery training at the University of Southern California (“USC”) under Tom R. DeMeester, MD. He subsequently trained in Thoracic Surgery at USC and Congenital Cardiac Surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, under Vaughn A. Starnes, MD. He also has a PhD from USC, studying membrane protein biology and cell-cell interaction. Dr. Subramanyan is currently the Chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha and Professor of Surgery at University of Nebraska Medical Center. In addition to practicing the full spectrum of pediatric cardiothoracic surgery, he runs an extramurally funded research lab that studies cardiac outflow track development and cardiomyocyte biology. He participates in robust translational research initiatives, including being the site lead on four regenerative therapy clinical trials for children with single right ventricle heart disease. Dr. Subramanyan has published over 100 peer-reviewed publications, authored several textbook chapters, and has delivered many invited lectures and presentations. He is the editor of the congenital section of the Seminars in Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery and is on the editorial board of three other major surgical journals. He has served on the study sections of various funding agencies, including the NIH and American Heart Association and currently serves as Chair of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons Congenital Heart Surgery Database and the Vice-Chair of Workforce on National Databases. He is also a member of the executive council of the Western Thoracic Surgical Association and participates in several committees in national organizations.

About Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare and life-threatening congenital heart defect affecting approximately 1,000 babies per year. Infants born with HLHS have an underdeveloped or absent left ventricle. Current standard-of-care is comprised of three reconstructive heart surgeries (Stage I – III) to reconfigure the right ventricle to provide all cardiac output. These three surgeries must be performed within the first five years of life. The Stage I surgery (the Norwood procedure) is conducted within 2 weeks of birth and the Stage II (the Glenn procedure) is typically conducted by 4-5 months of age. A Stage III surgery (the Fontan procedure) is typically performed when the children are 4-5 years of age. Without surgical treatment, the condition is always fatal, and even with reconstructive surgical reconstruction, patients often die or require heart transplantation by 15 years of age.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B™ through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Aging-Related Frailty. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future operations, performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the offer and sale of securities, the terms of the offering, about the ability of Longeveron’s clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of the Company’s product candidates, and other positive results; the timing and focus of the Company’s ongoing and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and the reporting of data from those studies and trials; the size of the market opportunity for the Company’s product candidates, including its estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases being targeted; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of its product candidates in the U.S., Japan and other jurisdictions; the Company’s plans relating to the further development of its product candidates, including additional disease states or indications it may pursue; the Company’s plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of existing patent terms where available and its ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the need to hire additional personnel and the Company’s ability to attract and retain such personnel; the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s need to raise additional capital, and the difficulties it may face in obtaining access to capital, and the dilutive impact it may have on its investors; the Company’s financial performance and ability to continue as a going concern, and the period over which it estimates its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Additionally, Longeveron makes no assurance that any public offering of its securities as described herein will occur at all, or that any such transaction will occur on the timelines, in the manner or on the terms anticipated due to numerous factors. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Longeveron’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2023 filed with the SEC on August 11, 2023. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: (617) 308-4306

Email: mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

