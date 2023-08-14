Rumble Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results

~ Record Quarterly Revenue To-Date of $25.0 Million, an Increase of 468% Compared to Q2 2022 ~



~ Company Strategically Diversifies Content with the Addition of Top Influencers Across Gaming, Culture and Lifestyle ~

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (Nasdaq: RUM) (“Rumble” or the “company”), the popular video-sharing platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Q2 2023 Highlights and Key Items

Driven by a pool of exclusive premium content and continued early maturation of advertising tools, second quarter revenue increased 468% to $25.0 million, compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, and $17.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Strong consumption with average estimated Minutes Watched Per Month (“MWPM”) increasing by 46% to 11.8 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 8.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and 10.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Consistent strong growth in hours of uploaded video per day, increasing by 48% to 13,229 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 8,948 in the second quarter of 2022, and 11,181 in the first quarter of 2023.

Average global Monthly Active Users (“MAUs”) of 44 million in the second quarter of 2023 were consistent with the second quarter of 2022, and a slight decline compared to 48 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in MAUs from the third and fourth quarters of 2022 continues to be the result of a slowdown of news and politics outside of the US election cycle and increased competition. Of the 44 million MAUs, 28 million were based in the U.S. and Canada, compared to 32 million in the U.S. and Canada during the second quarter of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, Rumble’s balance of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $296.7 million.

Strengthened the advertising business with the alpha release of Rumble’s Creator Sponsorship Marketplace on the Rumble Advertising Center (“RAC”). This is a critical step forward in developing a differentiated value offering for advertisers and initiating scale for creator sponsorship revenue.

Further enhanced the functionality of tools available to creators with the strategic acquisition of Callin, a podcasting and livestreaming platform, to greatly accelerate Rumble’s product roadmap and enable a world-class livestreaming experience.

Announced an online streaming partnership with the Republican National Committee (“RNC”) to be the exclusive livestream provider for the first debate of the Republican presidential primaries, scheduled for August 23, 2023. Rumble plans to feature the debate on the platform’s home page and make the stream available for viewers around the world on the RNC’s Rumble channel.

Strategically diversified Rumble’s content library with the addition of an exclusive joint live stream show by Kai Cenat, the #1 most-subscribed streamer in the history of Twitch, and IShowSpeed, the #1 U.S.-based gaming streamer on YouTube. The show debuted on Rumble with over 200,000 concurrent viewers and over 6,500,000 million total views in their first livestream.

Completed strategic investments to grow the Gen Z audience and bolster Rumble’s exclusive livestreaming roster of gaming, culture and lifestyle creators with the additions of DJ Akademiks, a staple in the hip-hop community with nearly 10 million social followers, JiDion, a top comedic video creator with over 6.5 million YouTube followers, The Quartering, a social commentary channel with 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, and Mizkif, the popular gaming streamer, with over 3 million followers across Twitch and YouTube.

Launched a new Rumble Sports brand to strengthen portfolio positioning for advertisers and continued the expansion into live sports with the announced live sports distribution partnership with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (“BKFC”).

Diversified political content with the addition of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic presidential candidate, to the Rumble platform.

Rumble Cloud continued strong progress toward beta launch by the end of 2023.

Subsequent to Quarter End Highlights

Signed gaming and hip-hop icons RiceGum and FaZe Kaysan to new exclusive shows on Rumble, continuing to add to a fast-growing lineup of entertainment creators.

Announced top streamer Steven Crowder surpassed $7.5 million in subscription payments to his ‘Mug Club’ community since launching his show in March 2023.

Rumble creator and popular comedian, JP Sears, launched his new show ‘Lies You Can Trust’ on August 8, 2023.

Announced that Rumble will be the exclusive RNC livestream provider and the RNC’s exclusive online home of the second Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on September 27, 2023.

Management Commentary

“The success achieved in the second quarter is evident in our top-line growth – we generated revenue of $25.0 million, which is a company record,” commented Rumble's Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “This early monetization of our users is proof that we not only have the audience, but most importantly, the capabilities to monetize our user base. The top-line results are supported by continued growth in estimated minutes watched per month and resilience in MAUs in Q2. In order for us to accelerate revenue growth, we have to strategically onboard new creators, improve our product across all devices and automate creator sponsorships through RAC. This is the most important aspect of our growth trajectory and strategy. Many of our newly announced and onboarded creators, such as RiceGum and FaZe Kaysan, resonate with the younger demographic. Their audiences are the hardest to reach for advertisers, making these creators and their fans a ripe target for Rumble. The acquisition of these and other similar creators brings us a significant opportunity to attract advertisers through RAC.”

“The company is well-capitalized, with the funds from the de-SPAC at our disposal to continue improving our RAC and Cloud products, along with making opportune creator and content acquisitions. Rumble remains an attractive platform that continues to better itself for creators, and we are extremely diligent with respect to creators and the ROI that they project to generate. We are responsible for diversifying our audiences, increasing consumption, and assessing the potential creators’ ability to deliver returns to our shareholders. While I am very pleased with the results of Q2 2023, I am more excited about our trajectory and the mission that drives us forward,” Pavlovski added.

Q2 Financial Summary (Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 2023 2022 Variance ($) Variance (%) Revenues $ 24,974,054 $ 4,399,312 $ 20,574,742 468 % Expenses Cost of services (content, hosting and other) $ 40,849,816 $ 4,183,424 $ 36,666,392 876 % General and administrative 6,455,676 1,755,298 4,700,378 268 % Research and development 4,050,584 1,191,567 2,859,017 240 % Sales and marketing 3,568,051 1,137,515 2,430,536 214 %

For the second quarter of 2023, revenue was $25.0 million, compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 468%. The increase is due to an $18.0 million increase in advertising revenue and a $2.6 million increase in licensing and other revenue. The increase in advertising revenue was driven by an increase from advertising solutions for creators, publishers and advertisers, including host read advertising and RAC, our online advertising management exchange, both of which we started to build and test in the second half of 2022. The increase in licensing and other revenue was driven largely by subscription as well as licensing creator contracts, tipping, cloud platform and hosting fees.

Cost of services was $40.8 million for the quarter, compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase is due to an increase in programming and content costs of $35.0 million, hosting expenses of $0.7 million, and other service costs of $1.0 million.

General and administrative expense was $6.5 million for the quarter, compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to a $0.9 million increase in staffing-related costs, as well as a $3.8 million increase in other administrative expenses, most of which are public company-related including accounting, legal, investor relations, insurance and other administrative services.

Research and development expense was $4.1 million for the quarter, compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to a $2.1 million increase in staffing-related costs, as well as a $0.8 million increase in costs related to computer software and hardware, software development and other administrative expenses.

Sales and marketing expense was $3.6 million for the quarter, compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to a $1.0 million increase in staffing-related and consulting service costs, as well as a $1.4 million increase in other marketing and public relations activities.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, Rumble had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $296.7 million.

Appointment of Moss Adams LLP as Rumble’s Independent Auditor

In light of Rumble recently becoming publicly traded and the related anticipated additional audit requirements, the company’s Audit Committee of the Board of Directors undertook a process to consider a potential audit firm change. Earlier this year, the committee invited several registered public accounting firms, including Moss Adams LLP, to participate in this process. Following completion of this process, on August 10, 2023, Rumble’s Audit Committee appointed Moss Adams LLP, a large, U.S.-based audit firm, as Rumble’s new auditor effective upon the completion by Rumble’s current auditor, MNP LLP, of its quarterly review of the interim consolidated financial statements and the filing of Rumble’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023.

Rumble would like to thank MNP LLP for its support over the years through multiple stages of the company’s growth and development.

Notes on KPIs

Monthly Active Users (“MAUs”). We use MAUs as a measure of audience engagement to help us understand the volume of users engaged with our content on a monthly basis. MAUs represent the total web and app users of Rumble for each month, which allows us to measure our total user base calculated from data provided by Google, a third-party analytics provider, using company-set parameters such as excluding users who access content on Rumble through “embedded” videos on domains other than rumble.com. We have used the Google analytics systems since we first began publicly reporting MAU statistics, and the resulting data have not been independently verified. There is a potential for minor overlap in the resulting data due to users who access Rumble’s content from both the web and the app in a given measurement period; however, given that we believe this minor overlap to be immaterial, we do not separately track or report “unique users” as distinct from MAUs. MAUs do not include embedded video, certain connected TV users, or users of Locals Technology Inc. (“Locals”), our subscription-based platform. We also do not separately report the number of users who register for accounts in any given period, which is different from MAUs. Like many other major social media companies, we rely on significant paid advertising in order to attract users to our platform; however, we cannot be certain that all or substantially all activity that results from such advertising is genuine. Spam activity, including inauthentic and fraudulent user activity, if undetected, may contribute, from time to time, to some amount of overstatement of our performance indicators, including reporting of MAUs by our third-party analytics provider. We continually seek to improve our ability to estimate the total number of spam-generated users, and we eliminate material activity that is substantially likely to be spam from the calculation of our MAUs. We will not, however, succeed in identifying and removing all spam.

Estimated Minutes Watched Per Month ("MWPM"). We use estimated MWPM as a measure of audience engagement to help us understand the volume of users engaged with our content on a monthly basis and the intensity of users' engagement with the platform.

Hours of Uploaded Video Per Day. We use the amount of hours of uploaded video per day as a measure of content creation to help us understand the volume of content being created and uploaded to us on a daily basis.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com .

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 24,974,054 $ 4,399,312 $ 42,589,429 $ 8,444,077 Expenses Cost of services (content, hosting, other) $ 40,849,816 $ 4,183,424 $ 66,864,181 $ 7,925,992 General and administrative 6,455,676 1,755,298 13,356,221 3,295,665 Research and development 4,050,584 1,191,567 6,601,145 1,983,899 Sales and marketing 3,568,051 1,137,515 6,865,130 1,948,020 Finance costs 704,202 530,239 704,202 1,341,056 Share-based compensation 3,170,944 16,986 4,971,079 33,972 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5,838 (3,010) 21,744 24,567 Amortization and depreciation 1,043,560 288,957 1,724,634 514,586 Total expenses 59,848,671 9,100,976 101,108,336 17,067,757 Loss from operations (34,874,617) (4,701,664) (58,518,907) (8,623,680) Interest income 3,570,423 14,108 6,878,350 22,806 Other income 3,343 - 3,343 - Share of profit (loss) from joint venture - (1,124) - - Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 373,996 - 373,996 - Changes in fair value of warrant liability 1,489,250 - (6,842,500) - Loss before income taxes (29,437,605) (4,688,680) (58,105,718) (8,600,874) Income tax recovery (expense) (16,475) - (16,475) - Net and comprehensive loss $ (29,454,080) $ (4,688,680) $ (58,122,193) $ (8,600,874) Loss per share basic $ (0.15) $ (0.03) $ (0.29) $ (0.05) Loss per share diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.03) $ (0.29) $ (0.05) Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share basic 201,257,144 173,518,855 201,006,921 173,518,855 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share – diluted 201,257,144 173,518,855 201,006,921 173,518,855





Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,563,303 $ 337,169,279 Marketable securities 1,100,000 1,100,000 Accounts receivable, net 6,858,974 4,748,189 Prepaid expenses and other 15,652,152 9,342,691 319,174,429 352,360,159 Prepaid expenses and other, long term 1,120,624 547,589 Capital assets 15,347,956 8,844,232 Rightofuse assets 1,021,399 1,356,454 Intangible assets 10,820,447 3,211,305 Goodwill 12,504,329 662,899 $ 359,989,184 $ 366,982,638 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 26,513,401 $ 14,324,696 Deferred revenue 8,527,408 1,040,619 Lease liabilities 410,620 583,186 Contingent consideration 1,715,744 - Income taxes payable (receivable) (1,359) 934 Deferred tax liability (asset) 1,629,180 - 38,794,994 15,949,435 Lease liabilities, longterm 671,669 835,924 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 1,402,001 - Warrant liability 16,905,000 10,062,500 Other liability 500,000 500,000 57,273,664 27,347,859



Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity Common shares 768,513 768,357 Deficit (86,904,894) (28,782,701) Additional paidin capital 387,851,901 367,649,123 301,715,520 339,634,779 $ 359,989,184 $ 366,982,638



