VDCI celebrates over 25 years as a leading provider of nationally accredited certificate programs for US students

San Diego, California, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Design and Construction Institute (VDCI), a nationally accredited educational institution that offers software training in 2D drafting, Building Information Modeling, and Virtual Design & Construction, has celebrated more than 25 years as one of the country’s leading providers of targeted training, tools, and resources that prepare students for a successful career in the architectural, engineering and construction industries. With its accelerated programs delivering real-world, project-based learning, VDCI has helped thousands of students expand their career advancement opportunities and get them job-ready with practical and relevant skills that are instantly applicable in their fields.

As part of its expansion plans, VDCI also announced that it is on track to introduce a new curriculum, adding more software, courses, and training programs. Additionally VDCI is planning on introducing a two-year degree that is set to be launched next year, according to David Sellers, CEO and President of VDCI. The courses are structured in an asynchronous training system, which gives students the flexibility to take classes anywhere, whether in their workplace, at home, or only on certain days, Sellers adds.

“VDCI’s accelerated certificate programs offer comprehensive courses that students can complete in a fraction of the time it would take to finish a traditional degree. Our accelerated programs deliver real-world, project-based learning, which ensures students acquire relevant skills that can be instantly applicable in the workplace. Moreover, whether they want just one or thirty courses, and everything in between, we have the flexibility to provide personalized training programs based on what our students or our corporate partners need,” said Sellers.

“In developing our courses, we have identified a big gap in the skillset of fresh graduates trying to enter the job market. Despite completing a four-year degree, a lot of them will still have to learn from scratch many of the software and other tools needed in their jobs. VDCI helps address this problem by providing nationally accredited certificate programs that equip students with the skills and knowledge they need to pursue a successful career in the architectural, engineering and construction industries.”

With its roster of instructors who are all Autodesk Certified Instructors and practicing professionals, Sellers says VDCI is able to provide relevant and up-to-date training programs to its students, as well as hands-on software experience from leading industry professionals. VDCI also provides a wide array of elective courses that supplement their training courses, helping them to complete the elective hours required to complete a Certificate Program. As a nationally accredited institution, VDCI also offers free educational software to all Certificate and Fast-Track Program students.

VDCI’s Programs are also 100 percent online, with no required live sessions. This means students have 24-hour access to all the training material for the entirety of the course period, giving them more flexibility to work on their courses at their convenience.

As VDCI celebrates its milestone of over 25 years within the industry, Sellers takes a moment to reflect on the impact that VDCI has had on its students, ‘We have over 3000 alumni in the last ten years and it is exciting to see what they have been able to achieve with help and support of VDCI. We are excited for what is to come within the next ten years’.



