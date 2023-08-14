The Global Bias Tire Market is forecasted to grow by USD 25765.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.46% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bias Tire Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484942/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for bias tires in agriculture equipment market, rise in sales of passenger vehicles globally, and increase in two-wheeler production and sales.



The bias tire market is segmented as below:

By Type

• General bias tires

• Bias belted tires



By Distribution Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing bias tire e-retailing market as one of the prime reasons driving the bias tire market growth during the next few years. Also, performance advantages of bias tires in agricultural and construction industries and preference for highly durable and cost-effective tires will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the bias tire market covers the following areas:

• Bias tire market sizing

• Bias tire market forecast

• Bias tire market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bias tire market vendors that include Balkrishna Industries Ltd., BLACKSTONE RUBBER INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD., Bridgestone Corp., Coker Tire, Continental AG, DANANG RUBBER JSC , Dewan Tyres Ltd., Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GTR TYRES, GUIZHOU TYRE CO. LTD., JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Kesoram Industries Ltd., Kyoto Japan Tire Group, Lotus Rubber Industries, Michelin Group, Salsons Impex Pvt. Ltd., Singla Polymers, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., and VIDYA DISTRIBUTORS AND AGENCIES PVT. LTD.. Also, the bias tire market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

