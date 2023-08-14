The Data Center Colocation Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7000.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Colocation Market in Western Europe" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484941/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the data center colocation market in Western Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for data center colocation facilities, increase in business operational needs, and growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).



The data center colocation market in Western Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

• Retail colocation

• Wholesale colocation



By End-user

• Small

• Medium sized enterprises

• Large enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• Western Europe



This study identifies the innovative approaches like submarine data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center colocation market in Western Europe growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of software-defined data centers and growing investments in hyper-scale data centers by colocation providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the data center colocation market in Western Europe covers the following areas:

• Data center colocation market sizing in Western Europe

• Data center colocation market forecast in Western Europe

• Data center colocation market industry analysis in Western Europe



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center colocation market in Western Europe vendors that include Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., CyrusOne Inc., Data4 Group, Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., iliad Group, Iron Mountain Inc., IXCELLERATE LLC, KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Pulsant Ltd., QTS Realty Trust LLC, Servecentric Ltd., and STT GDC Pte Ltd.. Also, the data center colocation market in Western Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484941/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________