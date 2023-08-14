AgileThought Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights and Results:

Revenue was $38.3 million, down 17.0% year over year from $46.2 million in Q2 2022 and down 8.4% sequentially from $41.8 million in Q1 2023, as the company continues to exit non-core revenues, and also witnessed some market volatility since mid-March.

Gross margin of 32.1% decreased 266 bps year-over-year from 34.7% in Q2 2022, and decreased 363 bps sequentially from 35.7% in Q1 2023.

Four new clients added during the quarter.





“I am proud of our second quarter achievements. While the market volatility and our ongoing efforts to exit non-core revenues has impacted our results this quarter, we feel confident about the future as we continue to build our pipeline and deliver top of the line services to our clients. We look forward enhancing relationships with new and current clients by staying at the forefront of transformational technologies and innovations,” commented AgileThought Chief Executive Officer Manuel Senderos.

AgileThought will not host an earnings conference call for the Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a pure play leading provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. For years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought’s solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and across Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes.

For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes financial guidance and other “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. AgileThought’s actual results may differ from the expectations, estimates, projections and other information included in these forward-looking statements, and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AgileThought’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: AgileThought’s financial and business performance; AgileThought’s ability to repay and/or continue to service its indebtedness; AgileThought’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; AgileThought’s ability to obtain funding for future operations; AgileThought’s business, expansion plans and opportunities; changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; AgileThought’s ability to develop, maintain and expand client relationships, including relationships with our largest clients; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, regulatory and legal conditions; AgileThought’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and our ability to grow and manage growth profitably; costs related to the business combination; AgileThought’s ability to successfully identify and integrate any future acquisitions; AgileThought’s ability to attract and retain highly skilled information technology professionals; AgileThought’s ability to maintain favorable pricing, utilization rates and productivity levels for our information technology professionals and their services; AgileThought’s ability to innovate successfully and maintain our relationships with key vendors; AgileThought’s ability to provide our services without security breaches and comply with changing regulatory, legislative and industry standard developments regarding privacy and data security matters; AgileThought’s ability to operate effectively in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America and in the United States in the different business, market, financial, political, legal and regulatory conditions in the different markets; developments and projections relating to our competitors and industry; expectations regarding the time during which we will be an emerging growth company under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, as amended; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the outcome of any known and unknown litigation or legal proceedings and regulatory proceedings involving us; AgileThought’s ability to maintain the listing of our securities; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in AgileThought’s filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect AgileThought’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views only as of the date of this press release. AgileThought anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while AgileThought may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, AgileThought specifically disclaims any responsibility to do so.

Investor Contact

Mariana Franco

(888) 257-3001

investorrelations@agilethought.com

Key Business Metrics

We regularly monitor several financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. Our key non-GAAP and business metrics may be calculated in a different manner than similarly titled metrics used by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures refer to our Non-GAAP Measures section further below.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Profit Margin(1) 32.1 % 34.7 % 34.0 % 33.8 % Loss from Operations (in thousands) $ (5,289 ) $ (237 ) $ (40,842 ) $ (10,292 ) Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income (in thousands) $ (2,590 ) $ 3,488 $ (3,776 ) $ 4,635 Net Loss (in thousands) $ (20,309 ) $ (3,502 ) $ (57,680 ) $ (9,800 ) Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (in thousands) $ (6,419 ) $ 1,932 $ (10,581 ) $ 1,495 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ (0.13 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.03 Number of large active clients (at or above $1.0 million of revenue in prior 12-month period) as of end of period (2) 33 32 33 32 Revenue concentration with top 10 clients as of end of period(3) 64.6 % 60.6 % 63.3 % 61.0 %

____________

(1) Calculated as net revenues for the period minus cost of revenue for the period, divided by net revenues.

(2) Defined as the number of active clients from whom we generated more than $1.0 million of revenue in the prior 12-month period. For comparability purposes, we include the clients of the acquired businesses that meet these criteria to properly evaluate total client spending evolution.

(3) Defined as the percent of our total revenue derived from our ten largest active clients.







AgileThought, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands USD) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 38,325 $ 46,166 $ 80,169 $ 90,390 Cost of revenue 26,040 30,138 52,951 59,851 Gross profit 12,285 16,028 27,218 30,539 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,834 12,244 30,883 25,550 Depreciation and amortization 1,881 1,737 3,744 3,491 Change in fair value of purchase price obligation — — — — Change in fair value of embedded derivative (3,306 ) — (4,685 ) — Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,321 ) 478 (2,136 ) 956 (Gain) Loss on debt extinguishment (101 ) (950 ) 10,061 6,186 Equity-based compensation expense 989 2,019 2,536 2,537 Impairment charges — — 19,070 — Restructuring expense 1,101 162 3,618 915 Other operating expenses, net 3,497 575 4,969 1,196 Total operating expense 17,574 16,265 68,060 40,831 Loss from operations (5,289 ) (237 ) (40,842 ) (10,292 ) Interest expense, net (15,710 ) (2,779 ) (19,927 ) (6,092 ) Other income (loss), net 1,120 (514 ) 2,838 6,807 Loss before income tax (19,879 ) (3,530 ) (57,931 ) (9,577 ) Income tax expense 430 (28 ) (251 ) 223 Net loss (20,309 ) (3,502 ) (57,680 ) (9,800 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (15 ) 43 (27 ) 92 Net loss attributable to the Company $ (20,294 ) $ (3,545 ) $ (57,653 ) $ (9,892 )





Selected Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands USD) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 4,024 $ 8,691 Total assets 186,593 215,239 Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance cost, debt premiums and debt discounts 91,122 76,056 Total liabilities 157,359 135,369 Total stockholders' equity attributable to the Company 29,317 79,924





Selected Cash Flow Data

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands USD) 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 969 $ (8,495 ) Net cash used in investing activities (892 ) (394 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,614 ) 11,538





Selected Segment Data

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Revenue by Geography (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 United States $ 22,436 $ 29,287 $ 31,619 $ 58,285 Latin America 15,889 16,879 48,550 32,105 Total $ 38,325 $ 46,166 $ 80,169 $ 90,390





As of June 30, As of December 31, Employees by Geography 2023 2022 2022 United States 176 291 249 Latin America 2,010 2,317 2,255 Total 2,186 2,608 2,504



Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial data presented on a basis consistent with U.S. GAAP, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS. We have included the non-GAAP financial measures because they are financial measures used by our management to evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments and are among the factors analyzed in making performance-based compensation decisions for key personnel. The measures exclude certain expenses that are required under U.S. GAAP. We exclude certain non-cash expenses and certain items that are not part of our core operations.

We believe these supplemental performance measurements are useful in evaluating operating performance, as they are similar to measures reported by our public industry peers and those regularly used by security analysts, investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be a substitute for any GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing investors and other users of our financial information a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the related GAAP financial measure. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view our non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

We define and calculate our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income : Loss from operations adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of embedded derivative, plus the change in fair value of warrant liability, plus equity-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges, plus restructuring expenses, plus (gain) loss on business dispositions, plus loss on debt extinguishment, plus intangible assets amortization, plus certain transaction costs and certain other operating expense, net.

: Loss from operations adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of embedded derivative, plus the change in fair value of warrant liability, plus equity-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges, plus restructuring expenses, plus (gain) loss on business dispositions, plus loss on debt extinguishment, plus intangible assets amortization, plus certain transaction costs and certain other operating expense, net. Adjusted Net (Loss) Income : Net loss adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of embedded derivative, plus the change in fair value of warrant liability, plus equity-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges, plus restructuring expenses, plus (gain) loss on business dispositions, plus foreign exchange loss (gain), plus loss (gain) on debt extinguishment and debt forgiveness, plus intangible assets amortization, plus certain transaction costs, plus paid in kind interest and amortization of debt issuance cost and certain other expense, net.

: Net loss adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of embedded derivative, plus the change in fair value of warrant liability, plus equity-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges, plus restructuring expenses, plus (gain) loss on business dispositions, plus foreign exchange loss (gain), plus loss (gain) on debt extinguishment and debt forgiveness, plus intangible assets amortization, plus certain transaction costs, plus paid in kind interest and amortization of debt issuance cost and certain other expense, net. Adjusted Diluted EPS: Adjusted Net loss, divided by the diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Reconciliation of Loss from Operations to Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income

The following table presents the reconciliation of our Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income to our Loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands USD) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from operations $ (5,289 ) $ (237 ) $ (40,842 ) $ (10,292 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative (3,306 ) — (4,685 ) — Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,321 ) 478 (2,136 ) 956 Equity-based compensation expense 989 2,019 2,536 2,537 Impairment charges — — 19,070 — Restructuring expenses1 1,101 162 3,618 915 (Gain) Loss on debt extinguishment (101 ) (950 ) 10,061 6,186 Intangible assets amortization 1,840 1,620 3,633 3,228 Transaction costs 1,794 — 1,794 9 Other operating expense, net2 1,703 396 3,175 1,096 Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income $ (2,590 ) $ 3,488 $ (3,776 ) $ 4,635

1 - Represents restructuring expenses associated with the ongoing reorganization of our business operations and realignment efforts.

2 - Represents professional service fees primarily comprised of legal fees advising with debt restructuring, tax consulting fees in connection with review advisory and corporate consolidation project assessments, as well as other miscellaneous non-operating/ non-recurring items.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Dilutive EPS

The following table presents the reconciliation of our Adjusted Net (Loss) Income to our Net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands USD, except shared data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (20,309 ) $ (3,502 ) $ (57,680 ) $ (9,800 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative (3,306 ) — (4,685 ) — Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,321 ) 478 (2,136 ) 956 Equity-based compensation expense 989 2,019 2,536 2,537 Impairment charges — — 19,070 — Restructuring expenses 1,101 162 3,618 915 Foreign exchange gain1 (1,481 ) 259 (3,210 ) 7 (Gain) Loss on debt extinguishment and debt forgiveness (101 ) (950 ) 10,061 (1,094 ) Intangible assets amortization 1,840 1,620 3,633 3,228 Transaction costs 1,794 — 1,794 9 Paid in kind interests and amortization of debt issuance cost, premiums and discounts 12,311 1,203 13,571 3,177 Other expense, net2 2,064 643 3,547 1,560 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (6,419 ) $ 1,932 $ (9,881 ) $ 1,495 Number of shares used in Adjusted Diluted EPS 48,819,648 46,340,888 48,079,580 46,326,025 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ (0.13 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.03

1 - Represents foreign exchange loss (gain) due to foreign currency transactions

2 - Represents professional service fees primarily comprised of legal fees advising with debt restructuring, tax consulting fees in connection with review advisory and corporate consolidation project assessments, fines and penalties, as well as other miscellaneous non-operating/ non-recurring items.