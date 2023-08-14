The Global Pulmonary Embolism Therapeutics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 10898.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.52% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pulmonary Embolism Therapeutics Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777274/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the pulmonary embolism therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing risk of adverse health conditions, increase in geriatric population, and rise in research and development activities for pulmonary embolism therapeutics.



The pulmonary embolism therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Research institutes



By Route Of Administration

• Oral

• Parenteral



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advancements in healthcare and medical sector as one of the prime reasons driving the pulmonary embolism therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing awareness regarding pulmonary embolism and growing number of partnerships and collaborations on therapeutics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the pulmonary embolism therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Pulmonary embolism therapeutics market sizing

• Pulmonary embolism therapeutics market forecast

• Pulmonary embolism therapeutics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pulmonary embolism therapeutics market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Anthos Therapeutics, argenx SE, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Inari Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.. Also, the pulmonary embolism therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777274/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________