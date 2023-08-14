FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 vs. Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:

  • Total fundings decreased 11.0% to $27.5 million from $30.9 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing 32.7% from $19.9 to $13.4 million, loan participations decreasing 99.1% from $11.0 million to $0.1 million, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $14.0 million

  • Total net lease and loan revenues and fees decreased 32.9% to $24.5 million from $36.5 million  

  • Gross profit decreased 52.0% to $8.4 million from $17.5 million 
     
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 95.3% to $0.3 million compared to 6.4 million  

  • Net loss of $5.3 million compared with net income of $14.4 million  

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(6.3) million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $13.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share

Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. Six Months Ended June 30, 2022:

  • Total fundings increased 6.8% to $54.9 million from $51.4 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing 26,5% from $36.2 million to $26.6 million, loan participations decreased 98.0% from $15.2 million to $0.3 million, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $28 million
      
  • Total net lease and loan revenues and fees decreased 15.6% to $55.3 million from $65.5 million  

  • Gross profit decreased 18.2.% to $22.0 million from $26.9 million  

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 6.3% to $6.7 million compared to 6.3 million  

  • Net loss of $5.5 million compared with net income of $12 million 

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(7.5) million, or $(0.34) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $10.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share 

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Conference call

Date: Monday August 14, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers: (877) 407-2988
International callers: +1 (201) 389-0923

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dtM9EZ6E 

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link:

https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?callme=true&passcode=13730035&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  For the three months ended
June 30,		  For the six months ended
June 30,		 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
             
Revenues:            
Lease revenues and fees, net $22,906,843  $30,468,476  $47,621,001  $58,234,788 
Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value  1,625,193   6,079,675   7,696,810   7,268,599 
Total revenues  24,532,036   36,548,151   55,317,811   65,503,387 
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  14,485,417   18,207,305   29,831,205   37,367,916 
Loan origination costs and fees  1,655,424   804,228   3,489,051   1,229,741 
Marketing  1,488,578   3,770,820   2,587,767   5,784,935 
Salaries and benefits  2,976,008   3,014,920   5,702,898   5,979,362 
Operating expenses  5,957,932   5,748,286   11,585,640   11,421,488 
Total costs and expenses  26,563,359   31,545,559   53,196,561   61,783,442 
                 
Operating (loss)/ income  (2,031,323)  5,002,592   2,121,250   3,719,945 
                 
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs  (4,568,557)  (2,347,838)  (9,099,884)  (4,305,906)
(Loss)/ income before income taxes  (6,599,880)  2,654,754   (6,978,634)  (585,961)
Benefit from income taxes  1,302,225   11,734,467   1,450,764   12,594,247 
Net (loss)/ income  (5,297,655)  14,389,221   (5,527,870)  12,008,286 
                 
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares  (992,493)  (609,777)  (1,964,726)  (1,219,554)
Net (loss)/ income attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders $(6,290,148)  13,779,444   (7,492,596)  10,788,732 
                 
Basic and diluted (loss)/ income per common share:                
Basic $(0.22) $0.63  $(0.34) $0.49 
Diluted $(0.22) $0.51  $(0.34) $0.42 
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:                
Basic  28,923,393   21,605,234   21,751,807   21,576,312 
Diluted  28,923,393   27,898,824   21,751,807   28,193,268 


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  June 30,  December 31, 
  2023  2022 
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash $6,372,699  $6,051,713 
Restricted cash  6,285   121,636 
Lease receivables, net  39,227,399   35,540,043 
Loan receivables at fair value  25,105,046   32,932,504 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  3,068,559   3,489,136 
Lease merchandise, net  24,597,836   31,550,441 
Total current assets  98,377,824   109,685,473 
         
Property and equipment, net  8,830,978   8,086,862 
Right of use asset, net  1,324,953   1,406,270 
Intangible assets, net  14,276,231   15,162,349 
Other assets, net  1,832,175   1,934,728 
Deferred tax asset, net  13,471,568   12,013,828 
Total assets $138,113,729  $148,289,510 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $4,005,219  $6,511,943 
Accrued payroll and related taxes  299,741   310,820 
Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest  1,207,798   1,209,455 
Accrued expenses  2,386,547   3,988,093 
Lease liability - current portion  228,358   208,001 
Total current liabilities  8,127,663   12,228,312 
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $211,516 at June 30, 2023 and $352,252 at December 31, 2022  80,943,484   80,847,748 
Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $879,348 at June 30, 2023 and $0 at December 31, 2022 and net of current portion  9,870,652   10,750,000 
Promissory note related to acquisition, net of discount of $1,046,551 at June 30, 2023 and $1,165,027 at December 31, 2022  3,133,617   3,158,471 
Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $112,197 at June 30, 2023  7,300,408   - 
Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition  -   8,703,684 
Lease liabilities, net of current portion  1,447,788   1,566,622 
Total liabilities  110,823,612   117,254,837 
         
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value  851,660   851,660 
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value  21,952,000   21,952,000 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,752,304 shares at June 30, 2023 and 21,750,804 shares at December 31, 2022  2,176   2,176 
Additional paid in capital  41,602,734   39,819,420 
Accumulated deficit  (37,118,453)  (31,590,583)
Total stockholders’ equity  27,290,117   31,034,673 
  $138,113,729  $148,289,510 


Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

  Three months ended
June 30,		       
  2023  2022  $ Change  % Change 
Gross Profit:         
Gross lease billings and fees $32,501,656  $39,596,845  $(7,095,189)  (17.9)
Provision for doubtful accounts  (10,847,413)  (15,732,876)  4,885,463   (31.1)
Gain on sale of lease receivables  1,252,600   6,604,507   (5,351,907)  (81.0)
Net lease billing and fees $22,906,843  $30,468,476  $(7,561,633)  (24.8)
Loan revenues and fees  3,446,893   3,098,400   348,493   11.2 
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable  (1,821,700)  2,981,275   (4,802,975)  (161.1)
Net loan revenues $1,625,193  $6,079,675  $(4,454,482)  (73.3)
Total revenues $24,532,036  $36,548,151  $(12,016,115)  (32.9)
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  (14,485,417)  (18,207,305)  3,721,888   (20.4)
Loans origination costs and fees  (1,655,424)  (804,228)  (851,196)  105.8 
Gross profit $8,391,195  $17,536,618  $(9,145,423)  (52.2)
Gross profit margin  34%  48%        


  Three months ended
June 30,		       
  2023  2022  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net (loss)/ income $(5,297,655) $14,389,221  $(19,686,876)  (136.8)
Income taxes  (1,302,225)  (11,734,467)  10,432,242   (88.9)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  111,807   56,283   55,524   98.7 
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition  59,238      59,238     
Other amortization and depreciation  1,884,544   1,122,263   762,281   67.9 
Interest expense  4,397,513   2,291,555   2,105,958   91.9 
Stock-based compensation  443,800   257,476   186,324   72.4 
Adjusted EBITDA $297,022  $6,382,331  $(6,085,309)  (95.3)

Key performance metrics for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

  Six months ended
June 30,		       
  2023  2022  $ Change  % Change 
Gross Profit:         
Gross lease billings and fees $66,756,740  $79,194,274  $(12,437,534)  (15.7)
Provision for doubtful accounts  (22,085,828)  (27,563,993)  5,478,165   (19.9)
Gain on sale of lease receivables  2,950,089   6,604,507   (3,654,418)  (55.3)
Net lease billing and fees $47,621,001  $58,234,788  $(10,613,787)  (18.2)
Loan revenues and fees  8,533,858   4,810,748   3,723,110   77.4 
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable  (837,048)  2,457,851   (3,294,899)  (134.1)
Net loan revenues $7,696,810  $7,268,599  $428,211   5.9 
Total revenues $55,317,811  $65,503,387  $(10,185,576)  (15.5)
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  (29,831,205)  (37,367,916)  7,536,711   (20.2)
Loans origination costs and fees  (3,489,051)  (1,229,741)  (2,259,310)  183.7 
Gross profit $21,997,555  $26,905,730  $(4,908,175)  (18.2)
Gross profit margin  40%  41%        


  Six months ended
June 30,		       
  2023  2022  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net (loss)/ income $(5,527,870) $12,008,286  $(17,536,156)  (146.0)
Income taxes  (1,450,764)  (12,594,247)  11,143,483   (88.5)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  182,174   106,886   75,288   70.4 
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition  118,476      118,174     
Other amortization and depreciation  3,710,703   2,059,323   1,651,380   80.2 
Interest expense  8,799,234   4,199,020   4,600,214   109.6 
Stock-based compensation  864,548   562,705   301,843   53.6 
Adjusted EBITDA $6,696,501  $6,341,973  $354,226   5.6 

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

