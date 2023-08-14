The Global NdFeB Magnets Market is forecasted to grow by USD 6,578.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global NdFeB Magnets Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492148/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the NdFeB magnets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing focus on renewable energy sources, a rise in the production of consumer electronic devices, and the increasing use of NdFeB magnets in the biomedical industry.



The NdFeB magnets market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Sintered

• Bonded



By End-user

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Power generators

• Medical industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for EVs as one of the prime reasons driving the NdFeB magnets market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in the manufacturing process of NdFeB magnets and increased emphasis on semi-hard magnets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the NdFeB magnets market covers the following areas:

• Ndfeb magnets market sizing

• Ndfeb magnets market forecast

• Ndfeb magnets market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ndfeb magnets market vendors that include Adams Magnetic Products, Advanced Technology and Materials Co. Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Guangdong Lingyi Zhizhi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Magnequench International LLC, MP MATERIALS CORP., Neill Tools Ltd., Neo Performance Materials Inc., Ningbo ketian Magnet Co. Ltd., Ningbo Zhaobao Magnet Co. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., The Electrodyne Company Inc., Zhejiang Innuovo Magnetics Co. Ltd., Earth Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co.Ltd., Goudsmit Magnetics Groep BV, and Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd. Also, the NdFeB magnets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

