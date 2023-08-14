Splash Beverage Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Quarterly Revenues Rise 15%, Six Month Revenues Rise 31%
Quarterly Gross Profit Increase 32%
Six Month Gross Profit Increases 34%
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today reported financial results for the second quarter period ended June 30, 2023. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (the “SEC”), contains additional information, and is posted at https://splashbeveragegroup.com/.
Second Quarter Financial Performance
- Net revenues for the second quarter period ending June 30, 2023, were $5.2 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 15% over the prior year period. For the six-month period, revenues reached $11.0 million compared to $8.4 million in the prior year period and an increase of 31%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased sales from our B2B and B2C e-commerce platform, Qplash, which reflected an increase in territory coverage, new products and larger purchases per customer. In the six-month period, overall e-commerce sales increased 43% over the prior year period and the beverage business increased 7%.
- Gross profit for the second quarter period ending June 30, 2023, was $1.7 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year period. Gross margin in the second quarter of 32% was a 90-basis point improvement over the prior year period, with cost efficiencies and product mix driving the improvements. Six-month gross profit was $3.5 million compared to $2.6 million in the prior year period, a 34.6% increase.
- TapouT Energy Drink launched towards the end of the second quarter as the Company eyes second half impact.
- The second quarter net loss was $5.6 million compared to $5.7 million in the prior year period. Increases in freight cost, amazon fees, marketing expenses and salary and wages in 2023 to support the revenue growth impact loses in the quarter.
- As of June 30, 2023, the company had total cash and cash equivalents of $903,235, compared with $4.4 million at December 31, 2022
- Subsequently the Company has raised additional $2.7 Million from legacy investors and entered into a favorable credit facility agreement for $10 million.
Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our 2023 second quarter results reflect the strengths that we are developing as we grow the business as well as some of the challenges that inevitably emerge in growth businesses. Our Qplash platform, which has increased 43% in the first half of the year compared to last year, is developing very nicely on both a B2B and B2C basis and is now expanding to select international markets. We look for continued contributions from that business. Our quarterly beverage revenues were down slightly in the second quarter, but we attribute that to buying patterns of distributors which can have an impact of timing of sales. The first half beverage sales increased modestly at 7% overall, so we expect a greater upward trend the second half of the year. The beverage business generally “stair steps” it’s way to growth … you focus on distribution, support those new placements with marketing and the cycle starts over again. In total, we are where we believe we are supposed to be.”
“Subsequent to the second quarter reporting period,” Nistico continued, “We disclosed an additional $2.7 million raise from existing investors and a $10 million credit facility which will not only provide us with needed growth capital, but also allows us to withdraw the much larger $200 million shelf offering which has been the source of some investor concern. We remain committed to executing a business plan that relies on 4 key pillars for success. We have a strong management team, we have a diverse portfolio of brands that match consumer trends, our marketing strategy continues to yield new distribution agreements and retail authorizations, and we have the financial flexibility we need. We look forward to the second half of 2023.”
About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws.
|Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|June 30,
2023
|December 31, 2022
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|903,235
|$
|4,431,745
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,954,508
|1,812,110
|Prepaid expenses
|397,025
|348,036
|Inventory
|3,447,292
|3,721,307
|Other receivables
|192,942
|344,376
|Total current assets
|6,895,002
|10,657,574
|Non-current assets:
|Deposit
|$
|49,431
|$
|49,290
|Goodwill
|256,823
|256,823
|Intangible assets, net
|4,662,054
|4,851,377
|Investment in Salt Tequila USA, LLC
|250,000
|250,000
|Operating lease right of use asset
|595,913
|750,042
|Property and equipment, net
|423,844
|489,597
|Total non-current assets
|6,238,065
|6,647,129
|Total assets
|$
|13,133,067
|$
|17,304,703
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities:
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|3,307,836
|$
|3,383,187
|Liability to issue shares
|—
|91,800
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|230,945
|268,749
|Notes payable, current portion
|4,272,014
|1,080,257
|Shareholder advances
|200,000
|—
|Due to related party
|250,000
|—
|Accrued interest payable
|300,658
|141,591
|Total current liabilities
|8,561,453
|4,965,584
|Long-term liabilities:
|Notes payable
|236,657
|2,536,319
|Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent
|364,959
|480,666
|Total long-term liabilities
|601,616
|3,016,985
|Total liabilities
|9,163,069
|7,982,569
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
|—
|—
|Common Stock, $0.001 par, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 42,802,186 shares issued, 42,802,186 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 41,085,520 shares issued, 41,085,520 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022
|42,802
|41,086
|Additional paid in capital
|125,635,624
|121,632,547
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(37,854
|)
|(20,472
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(121,670,574
|)
|(112,331,027
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|3,969,998
|9,322,134
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|13,133,067
|$
|17,304,703
|Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net revenues
|5,194,951
|4,498,940
|11,017,678
|8,425,514
|Cost of goods sold
|(3,417,868
|)
|(3,149,275
|)
|(7,479,096
|)
|(5,784,701
|)
|Gross profit
|1,777,083
|1,349,665
|3,538,582
|2,640,813
|Operating expenses:
|Contracted services
|331,297
|327,302
|712,302
|758,848
|Salary and wages
|1,364,136
|1,131,612
|2,598,263
|1,917,263
|Non-cash share-based compensation
|641,097
|2,772,369
|856,857
|5,342,494
|Other general and administrative
|2,919,533
|2,282,471
|5,568,234
|4,963,853
|Sales and marketing
|742,369
|665,059
|1,479,196
|1,171,455
|Total operating expenses
|5,998,432
|7,178,813
|11,214,852
|14,153,913
|Loss from continuing operations
|(4,221,349
|)
|(5,829,148
|)
|(7,676,270
|)
|(11,513,100
|)
|Other income/(expense):
|Interest income
|1,320
|2,709
|1,320
|2,709
|Interest expense
|(172,641
|)
|(73,471
|)
|(339,762
|)
|(159,350
|)
|Other Income/Expense
|(90,585
|)
|—
|49,819
|(1
|)
|Amortization of debt discount
|(1,126,994
|)
|—
|(1,374,655
|)
|—
|Total other income/(expense)
|(1,388,900
|)
|(70,762
|)
|(1,663,278
|)
|(156,642
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net loss from continuing operations, net of tax
|(5,610,249
|)
|(5,899,910
|)
|(9,339,548
|)
|(11,669,742
|)
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|—
|25,421
|—
|(199,154
|)
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations
|—
|115,632
|—
|115,632
|Income of discontinued operations
|—
|141,053
|—
|(83,522
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(5,610,249
|)
|$
|(5,758,857
|)
|$
|(9,339,548
|)
|$
|(11,753,264
|)
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Foreign currency translation loss
|(15,774
|)
|—
|(17,382
|)
|—
|Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|$
|(5,626,023
|)
|$
|(5,758,857
|)
|$
|(9,356,930
|)
|$
|(11,753,264
|)
|(Loss) per share - continuing operations
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - continuing operations
|Basic and diluted
|42,058,047
|36,675,323
|41,575,470
|35,935,972