The Global Automotive Tire Market is forecasted to grow by USD 49.25 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Tire Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207101/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive tire market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in sales of passenger vehicles globally, increase in two-wheeler production and sales, and reducing prices of natural rubber.



The automotive tire market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

• Electric Vehicle



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of airless tires as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive tire market growth during the next few years. Also, growing preferences for highly durable and cost-effective tires and increasing demand for environment-friendly tires will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive tire market covers the following areas:

• Automotive tire market sizing

• Automotive tire market forecast

• Automotive tire market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive tire market vendors that include Apollo Tyres Ltd., CEAT Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Hefei Wanli Tire Co., Ltd., JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Michelin Group, MRF Ltd., Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli and C S.p.A, Sailun Group, Salsons Impex Pvt. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Shandong Linglong Tyre Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., Triangle Tyres, Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd., and Bridgestone Corp.. Also, the automotive tire market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207101/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________