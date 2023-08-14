Ferroglobe Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2023.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Reported Q2-23 revenue of $456.4 million, up 14% over the prior quarter

Q2-23 adjusted EBITDA of $105.7 million, up 136% over the prior quarter

Improved Q2-23 adjusted EBITDA margin to 23.2% versus 11.2% in Q1-23

Q2-23 Adjusted EPS was $0.30 versus $0.05 in Q1-23

Gross debt was $400.1 million in Q2-23, flat versus the prior quarter and down $100 million from a year-ago quarter

Net debt declined to $37 million, down from $55 million in Q1-23 and $194 million in Q2-22

$100 million available from our ABL facility completely undrawn in Q2-23

Total cash increased to $363 million, up from $344 million in Q1-23 and $307 million in Q2-22





BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS



Executed a partial redemption of the 2025 Senior Notes on July 31, redeeming $150 million of the 9 3/8% Senior Secured Notes due in 2025, reducing annual interest expense by $14 million

Approaching net cash neutral - Lowest net debt in Company history

Continued improvement to balance sheet with cash increasing to $363 million and net debt declining to $37 million

The US recently added Silicon Metal as a critical material, highlighting its importance in the supply chain and reinforcing the onshoring opportunity for Ferroglobe

Well-positioned to capitalize on strong long-term growth trends for high purity silicon metal used in the production of solar technology and batteries

Finalized our first long-term power agreement in Spain, enabling a partial resumption of Spanish operations while increasing renewable energy sourcing





Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report strong second quarter sales growth and an EBITDA improvement of 136%, highlighting our resilience and ability to navigate effectively through this volatile pricing environment as our end markets remain under pressure. Equally importantly, our focus on strengthening our balance sheet has been effective as our cash and net debt positions reached their best levels in the Company’s history as of June 30. Subsequent to quarter-end, we continued our deleveraging efforts by redeeming $150 million of our Senior Secured Notes due in 2025.

“Recently, the US Department of Energy added Silicon Metal to its critical material list. This is a significant step, validating the onshoring trend and highlighting our opportunity in the US market.

“As expected, we finalized our first multi-year energy contract in Spain starting in 2024. This is an initial step in the process to sign additional contracts to further hedge our future energy needs. This contract provides us with access to 100% renewable energy at competitive rates and enables Ferroglobe to increase production in Spain.

“While end markets remain soft, our proactive energy strategy, combined with disciplined costs controls, is bolstering our performance in 2023. Hence, we are reiterating our guidance for the full year of adjusted EBITDA of $270 to $300 million,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended % % Six Months Ended Six Months Ended % $,000 (unaudited) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Q/Q Y/Y June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Y/Y Sales $ 456,441 $ 400,868 $ 840,808 14% (46%) $ 857,309 $ 1,556,073 (45%) Raw materials and energy consumption for production $ (229,077 ) $ (255,036 ) $ (369,749 ) 9% (32%) $ (484,113 ) $ (710,304 ) (32%) Energy consumption for production (PPA impact) (23,193 ) 23,193 — — — Operating profit (loss) $ 62,846 $ 44,454 $ 265,298 41% (76%) $ 107,300 $ 476,428 (77%) Operating margin 13.8 % 11.1 % 31.6 % 12.5 % 30.6 % Adjusted net income attributable to the parent $ 56,737 $ 7,807 $ 213,170 627% (73%) $ 64,922 $ 378,472 (83%) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.05 $ 1.14 $ 0.34 $ 2.02 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,674 $ 44,767 $ 303,159 136% (65%) $ 150,441 $ 544,277 (72%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.2 % 11.2 % 36.1 % 17.5 % 35.0 % Operating cash flow $ 23,572 $ 134,783 $ 164,818 (83%) (86%) $ 158,355 $ 230,726 (31%) Free cash flow1 $ 939 $ 117,491 $ 151,109 (99%) (99%) $ 118,430 $ 207,892 (43%) Working Capital $ 474,971 $ 582,344 $ 687,345 (18%) (31%) $ 474,971 $ 687,345 (31%) Cash and Restricted Cash $ 363,181 $ 344,197 $ 306,511 6% 18% $ 363,181 $ 306,511 18% Adjusted Gross Debt2 $ 400,066 $ 399,723 $ 500,472 0% (20%) $ 400,066 $ 500,472 (20%) Equity $ 823,595 $ 658,490 $ 637,710 25% 29% $ 823,595 $ 637,710 29%

(1) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow

(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 at June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 & June 30, 2022





Sales

Ferroglobe reported second quarter net sales of $456 million, an increase of 14% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 46% over Q2-22. The improvement over our prior quarter revenue is primarily attributable to higher volumes in our main products. The $56 million increase in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by silicon metal, which accounted for $35 million of the increase, and manganese-based alloys, which accounted for $16 million, partially offset by a decrease in silicon-based alloys, which accounted for $2 million.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $252 million in the second quarter of 2023 versus $232 million in the prior quarter, an increase of 9%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 55% in the second quarter of 2023 versus 58% in the prior quarter. Excluding the PPA impact, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 50% of revenue in the second quarter, an improvement from 64% in the first quarter.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the second quarter, net profit attributable to the parent was $32 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net profit attributable to the parent of $21 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $106 million, an increase of 136% over first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $45 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 23% in the second quarter, up from 11% in the first quarter. The increase in second quarter adjusted EBITDA was driven by higher sales volumes and lower costs, which benefited from energy and CO2 compensation.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $363 million as of June 30, 2023, up $19 million from $344 million as of March 31, 2023.

During the second quarter, we generated positive operating cash flow of $24 million, negative cash flow from investing activities of $23 million, and $19 million positive cash flow from financing activities.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $475 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease from $582 million at March 31, 2023. The $107 million decrease in working capital during the quarter was due to a decrease in trade and other receivables by $31 million, a decrease in inventories by $33 million, and an increase in trade and other payables by $44 million.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We continued to manage our working capital effectively during the quarter, reducing it by $107 million to $475 million with trade receivables, inventories and accounts payable all contributing. During the second quarter, we improved our net debt by $18 million to $37 million.

“In July, we further strengthened our balance sheet by redeeming $150 million of our 9 3/8% Senior Secured Notes, effectively reducing the outstanding note balance by half and lowering our annual interest expense by approximately $14 million. In less than 18 months, we have reduced gross debt by $270 million, from roughly $520 million to $250 million today, highlighting our strong cash flow generation.



“We are currently evaluating our next steps in managing our balance sheet as we contemplate optimal actions to maximize long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mrs. Garcia-Cos.



Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 % Q/Q

June 30, 2022 % Y/Y

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Y/Y

Shipments in metric tons: 50,651 36,942 37.1 % 62,988 (19.6 )% 87,593 119,337 (26.6 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 3,855 4,351 (11.4 )% 5,649 (31.8 )% 4,064 5,603 (27.5 )% Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000) 195,260 160,735 21.5 % 355,819 (45.1 )% 355,995 668,669 (46.8 )% Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 82,403 31,120 164.8 % 175,108 (52.9 )% 113,523 326,769 (65.3 )% Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns 42.2 % 19.4 % 49.2 % 31.9 % 48.9 %



Silicon metal revenue in the second quarter was $195 million, an increase of 21.5% over the prior quarter. The average realized price was down 11.4%, driven by lower market index pricing in the US and Europe. Total shipments increased due to the restart of our French operations as a result of our energy agreement. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal increased to $82 million during the second quarter, an increase of 164.8% compared with $31 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter increased mainly driven by higher energy compensation and lower raw materials prices, primarily coal.

Silicon-Based Alloys

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 % Q/Q June 30, 2022 % Y/Y June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 49,457 49,100 0.7 % 57,658 (14.2 )% 98,557 115,252 (14.5 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 2,697 2,756 (2.1 )% 4,097 (34.2 )% 2,726 3,889 (29.9 )% Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 133,386 135,320 (1.4 )% 236,225 (43.5 )% 268,706 448,171 (40.0 )% Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 31,812 21,924 45.1 % 97,141 (67.3 )% 53,736 175,552 (69.4 )% Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns 23.8 % 16.2 % 41.1 % 20.0 % 39.2 %



Silicon-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $133 million, a decrease of 1.4% over the prior quarter. Shipments remained broadly stable versus the prior quarter, while average realized selling prices slightly declined by 2.1% versus the previous quarter due to downward market prices partially offset by product mix improvement. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio increased to $32 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 45.1% compared with $22 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin increased in the quarter as a result of footprint optimization, shifting production to France with lower energy costs.

Manganese-Based Alloys

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 % Q/Q June 30, 2022 % Y/Y June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 62,573 46,867 33.5 % 97,007 (35.5 )% 109,440 172,089 (36.4 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 1,248 1,316 (5.2 )% 1,986 (37.2 )% 1,277 1,959 (34.8 )% Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 78,091 61,677 26.6 % 192,656 (59.5 )% 139,768 337,189 (58.5 )% Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 1,065 2,043 (47.9 )% 32,871 (96.8 )% 3,108 53,242 (94.2 )% Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns 1.4 % 3.3 % 17.1 % 2.2 % 15.8 %



Manganese-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $78 million, an increase of 26.6% over the prior quarter. Average realized selling prices decreased by 5.2% linked to continued index price declines while total shipments increased 33.5% due to the resuming of operations in France and increased operations in Spain driven by lower energy prices. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $1 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 47.9% compared with $2 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter decreased as a result of a decline in the Manganese Spread.

Subsequent Events

Redemption of $150 million of its 9.375% Senior Secured Notes

On July 21, 2023 the Company announced that its subsidiary issuers of the 9.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) have given a notice of partial redemption of such Notes at 102.34375% of the principal amount plus accrued interest. The issuers elected to redeem an aggregate principal amount of $150 million of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest of approximately $14 million on July 31, 2023. The Notes were redeemed with cash on the balance sheet.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on August 15, 2023. Please dial-in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa07b56b2c46349bb8183571efe30a4a8

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d39f9hrr

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital, adjusted gross debt and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.



Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Sales $ 456,441 $ 400,868 $ 840,808 $ 857,309 $ 1,556,073 Raw materials and energy consumption for production (229,077 ) (255,036 ) (369,749 ) (484,113 ) (710,304 ) Energy consumption for production (PPA impact) (23,193 ) 23,193 — — — Other operating income 27,689 14,814 26,223 42,503 49,231 Staff costs (74,972 ) (67,543 ) (80,704 ) (142,515 ) (162,690 ) Other operating expense (77,202 ) (54,145 ) (130,992 ) (131,347 ) (214,168 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (16,452 ) (17,990 ) (20,185 ) (34,442 ) (41,294 ) Impairment (loss) gain (887 ) 246 — (641 ) — Other gain (loss) 499 47 (103 ) 546 (420 ) Operating profit 62,846 44,454 265,298 107,300 476,428 Net finance (income) expense (895 ) (10,980 ) (12,829 ) (11,875 ) (25,284 ) Exchange differences (5,367 ) 1,455 (7,882 ) (3,912 ) (12,275 ) Profit before tax 56,584 34,929 244,587 91,513 438,869 Income tax (loss) (20,520 ) (9,461 ) (59,529 ) (29,981 ) (103,024 ) Profit for the period 36,064 25,468 185,058 61,532 335,845 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (4,156 ) (4,477 ) 265 (8,633 ) 641 Profit attributable to the parent $ 31,908 $ 20,991 $ 185,323 $ 52,899 $ 336,486 EBITDA $ 79,298 $ 62,444 $ 285,483 $ 141,742 $ 517,722 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,674 $ 44,767 $ 303,159 $ 150,441 $ 544,277 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 187,872 187,873 187,441 187,873 187,424 Diluted 190,174 189,629 188,538 189,914 188,567 Profit (loss) per ordinary share Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.99 $ 0.28 $ 1.80 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.98 $ 0.28 $ 1.78





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 29,702 $ 29,702 $ 29,702 Other intangible assets 125,403 223,447 111,797 Property, plant and equipment 500,546 497,557 486,247 Other non-current financial assets 14,175 14,702 14,186 Deferred tax assets 8,683 7,123 7,136 Non-current receivables from related parties 1,630 2,915 1,600 Other non-current assets 19,633 19,297 18,218 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,173 2,175 2,133 Total non-current assets 701,945 796,918 671,019 Current assets Inventories 384,526 417,042 500,080 Trade and other receivables 281,821 312,452 425,474 Current receivables from related parties 2,726 2,728 2,675 Current income tax assets 16,290 7,652 6,104 Other current financial assets 2 2 3 Other current assets 104,237 26,914 30,608 Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 1,087 1,088 1,067 Current restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,406 2,411 2,875 Cash and cash equivalents 358,602 339,611 317,935 Total current assets 1,151,697 1,109,900 1,286,821 Total assets $ 1,853,642 $ 1,906,818 $ 1,957,840 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 823,595 $ 658,490 $ 756,813 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 77,514 128,125 3,842 Provisions 52,664 50,937 47,670 Bank borrowings 15,354 15,590 15,774 Lease liabilities 11,634 11,744 12,942 Debt instruments 302,572 304,621 330,655 Other financial liabilities 66,558 39,276 38,279 Other Obligations 31,763 36,310 37,502 Other non-current liabilities 137 22 12 Deferred tax liabilities 34,265 35,272 35,854 Total non-current liabilities 592,461 621,897 522,530 Current liabilities Provisions 55,935 146,501 145,507 Bank borrowings 64,793 31,462 62,059 Lease liabilities 7,551 7,492 8,929 Debt instruments 11,668 4,688 12,787 Other financial liabilities 12,500 43,950 60,382 Financial Instruments — 79,331 — Payables to related parties 2,521 2,377 1,790 Trade and other payables 191,376 147,150 219,666 Current income tax liabilities 3,494 48,326 53,234 Other Obligations 13,589 18,790 9,580 Other current liabilities 74,159 96,364 104,563 Total current liabilities 437,586 626,431 678,497 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,853,642 $ 1,906,818 $ 1,957,840





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit for the period $ 36,064 $ 25,468 $ 185,058 $ 61,532 $ 335,845 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense 20,520 9,461 59,529 29,981 103,024 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 16,452 17,990 20,185 34,442 41,294 Net finance expense 895 10,980 12,829 11,875 25,284 Exchange differences 5,367 (1,455 ) 7,882 3,912 12,275 Impairment losses 887 (246 ) — 641 — Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset (344 ) (25 ) (10 ) (369 ) (16 ) Gain on disposal of non-current assets (161 ) (22 ) — (183 ) 302 Share-based compensation 2,041 1,905 970 3,946 2,777 Other adjustments 6 — 112 6 133 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in inventories 30,132 86,275 (59,568 ) 116,407 (133,179 ) (Increase) decrease in trade receivables 29,326 118,714 (25,963 ) 148,040 (147,730 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 19,169 (73,864 ) (10,959 ) (54,695 ) 29,114 Other (61,617 ) (44,100 ) 5,654 (105,717 ) (6,809 ) Income taxes paid (75,165 ) (16,298 ) (30,901 ) (91,463 ) (31,588 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 23,572 134,783 164,818 158,355 230,726 Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 969 668 140 1,637 208 Payments due to investments: Other intangible assets (940 ) — — (940 ) — Property, plant and equipment (22,662 ) (17,960 ) (13,855 ) (40,622 ) (23,048 ) Other — — 6 — 6 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (22,633 ) (17,292 ) (13,709 ) (39,925 ) (22,834 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment for debt and equity issuance costs — — (100 ) — (100 ) Proceeds from debt issuance — — — — (4,943 ) Repayment of debt instruments (1,742 ) (26,283 ) — (28,025 ) — Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: — — Borrowings 152,210 109,762 301,360 261,972 545,524 Payments (126,840 ) (141,900 ) (292,253 ) (268,740 ) (529,880 ) Amounts paid due to leases (2,851 ) (2,247 ) (2,277 ) (5,098 ) (4,795 ) Proceeds from other financing liabilities — — — — — Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities — (17,377 ) (19,119 ) (17,377 ) 19,179 Interest paid (1,721 ) (18,192 ) (2,376 ) (19,913 ) (37,175 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 19,056 (96,237 ) (14,765 ) (77,181 ) (12,190 ) Total net cash flows for the period 19,995 21,254 136,344 41,249 195,702 Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 344,197 322,943 176,022 322,943 116,663 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies (1,011 ) — (5,855 ) (1,011 ) (5,854 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 363,181 $ 344,197 $ 306,511 $ 363,181 $ 306,511 Cash from continuing operations 358,602 339,611 304,434 358,602 304,434 Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 4,579 4,586 2,077 4,579 2,077 Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 363,181 $ 344,197 $ 306,511 $ 363,181 $ 306,511



Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Profit attributable to the parent $ 31,908 $ 20,991 $ 185,323 $ 52,899 $ 336,486 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 4,156 4,477 (265 ) 8,633 (641 ) Income tax expense 20,520 9,461 59,529 29,981 103,024 Net finance expense 895 10,980 12,829 11,875 25,284 Exchange differences 5,367 (1,455 ) 7,882 3,912 12,275 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 16,452 17,990 20,185 34,442 41,294 EBITDA 79,298 62,444 285,483 141,742 517,722 Impairment 887 (246 ) — 641 — Restructuring and termination costs — — 3,406 — 9,315 New strategy implementation (77 ) 2,049 14,270 1,972 17,240 Subactivity 2,373 3,713 — 6,086 — PPA Energy 23,193 (23,193 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,674 $ 44,767 $ 303,159 $ 150,441 $ 544,277



Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Profit attributable to the parent $ 31,908 $ 20,991 $ 185,323 $ 52,899 $ 336,486 Tax rate adjustment 5,469 (599 ) 13,498 5,639 20,429 Impairment 651 (175 ) — 470 — Restructuring and termination costs — — 2,765 — 7,562 New strategy implementation (57 ) 1,459 11,584 1,447 13,995 Subactivity 1,742 2,644 — 4,467 — PPA Energy 17,024 (16,513 ) — — Adjusted profit attributable to the parent $ 56,737 $ 7,807 $ 213,170 $ 64,922 $ 378,472



Adjusted diluted profit per share:

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Diluted profit per ordinary share $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.98 $ 0.28 $ 1.78 Tax rate adjustment 0.03 (0.00 ) 0.08 0.03 0.12 Impairment 0.00 (0.00 ) — 0.00 — Restructuring and termination costs — — 0.02 — 0.04 New strategy implementation (0.00 ) 0.01 0.06 0.01 0.08 Subactivity 0.01 0.01 — 0.02 — PPA Energy 0.09 (0.09 ) — — Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share $ 0.30 $ 0.05 $ 1.14 $ 0.34 $ 2.02



