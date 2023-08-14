Vivos Therapeutics to Reschedule Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from a variety of health conditions, many of which are associated with breathing related sleep conditions arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities, today announced it will reschedule its conference call to review its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, previously scheduled for today at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Further details for the second quarter financial results conference call will be provided in a subsequent announcement.



Vivos expects it will be unable to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”) within the prescribed time period. The Company and its independent registered public accounting firm require additional time to review certain disclosures related to the Company’s accounting for and disclosures related to the Company’s Employee Retention Credit previously received under Section 2301 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020. The Company is working diligently to complete its Form 10-Q for such period as soon as possible and currently expects to file the Form 10-Q within the five-day extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

