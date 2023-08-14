EarlyBirds Explorer Program Helps Businesses Develop Ongoing Innovation Strategies

Forde, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm that has developed an open innovation ecosystem, which is a business to business (B2B) platform where innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts (SMEs) work closely to speed up technology adoption and advancement, is offering the Explorer Program, which is designed to bring innovation as a service for the whole organisation, including subscription to the platform, and a dedicated SME closely collaborating with the organisation to pinpoint opportunities to allow the right innovators to be introduced on a regular basis to solve certain business problems. This is important because of the rapidly evolving business landscape, which means continuous innovation is vital to the long-term success of a business. To participate in the innovation ecosystem and benefit from quicker innovation, businesses can take part as an early adopter through https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

There are a number of challenges that businesses are facing in their efforts to achieve sustainable innovation. Companies are facing declining resources, outmoded practices that are unsustainable, the difficulty of achieving balance between scale, cost, and reliability, overdetermined uncertainties, and breakthrough bias. In the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem, early adopters, innovators, and SMEs work together to overcome such challenges.

The EarlyBirds Explorer Program has been designed to speed up the process of technological innovation for the organisation as a service. The Explorer program has a number of features, such as: regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; quarterly and monthly innovation days; a platform enterprise access; a focus on particular types of innovations; and a nominated SME for the business. They also offer the Challenger program for those businesses who want to discover solutions for one particular technical or business challenge at a time. Meanwhile, innovator companies who join EarlyBirds find it much easier to commercialize their innovative solutions. Start-up, scale-up or mature organisations, can become part of the EarlyBirds system by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

The key stages of the Explorer Program include innovation assessment, identification of opportunities, and determining the innovation roadmap. Benefits of participating in the Explorer Program include access to a network of innovators, SMEs, and industry insights. This program is for business enterprises who require innovation as a service to complement their current innovation programs or for doing innovation projects as needed. Business leaders have the advantage of having access to more than five million innovators, including scaleups, startups, and mature organisations that may have the solutions that business executives are looking for. In summary, businesses can: gain insights into the innovation capability of businesses from all over the world; source, analyse, and curate international innovators for solutions, partnerships, and other use cases; and look for and buy innovations such as trials and proof of concepts.

One example of the successful applications of the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem is in nanotechnology, which offers substantial promise in drastically improving various industry sectors, such as medicine, IT, energy, homeland security, environmental science, transportation, food safety, and many more. Another example of the successful use of the EarlyBirds system is in the development of a continuous learning culture in a business enterprise. With business objectives becoming more complex in the modern business environment, having a continuous learning culture is vital.

EarlyBirds is a leading provider of an open source innovation ecosystem that enables innovators, early adopters, and SMEs to work together with the goal of driving entrepreneurial success for innovators and achieve continuous improvement for early adopters. EarlyBirds allows innovators to commercialize their innovative solutions by providing strategic guidance, access to a range of resources, and valuable industry networks. By allowing to bridge the gap between ideas and market success, EarlyBirds plays a key role in shaping the future of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Those who would like to know more about the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem and how it can help early adopters become a self-learning organisation through continuous improvement and exploration of innovative business solutions can visit the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io. Innovator companies seeking to commercialize their innovations can also take part in EarlyBirds.

