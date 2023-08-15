Veterinary Ortho-Prosthetics Market to hit USD 109.2 million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Ortho-Prosthetics Market size is expected to be worth USD 109.2 Million by 2032. The report cites that the industry expansion is driven by the increasing demand for advanced solutions to ensure mobility and enhance the quality of life of animals.

Veterinary ortho-prosthetics, including braces, prosthetic limbs, and joint implants, are designed to address various musculoskeletal disorders and injuries in pets and livestock. Technological advancements, such as 3D printing and advanced materials, have revolutionized the field, enabling custom-fit and cost-effective solutions. The rising awareness about animal welfare, the growing pet ownership, and the increasing veterinary care expenditure are boosting the product demand. Additionally, collaborations between veterinary professionals, orthopedic surgeons, and prosthetic manufacturers.

Enhanced need for animal care to promote orthotics usage

The veterinary ortho-prosthetics market is divided into orthotics and prosthetics. The veterinary ortho-prosthetics industry share from the orthotics segment is predicted to witness substantial development by 2032. Orthotics play a crucial role in improving the mobility and functionality of animals with musculoskeletal conditions. They help alleviate pain, correct deformities, and facilitate the healing process. These orthotic solutions are tailored to the specific needs of each animal, taking into account factors like size, weight, and anatomy. Advancements in materials, such as lightweight and durable composites, that ensure more comfortable & effective orthotics.

Preference for molding technique to provide tailored solutions

The veterinary ortho-prosthetics market is segmented into molding and 3D printing. The veterinary ortho-prosthetics industry share from the molding segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during 2023 and 2032. The technique involves taking precise measurements and impressions of the animal's affected limb or body part and fabricate the ortho-prosthetic device, ensuring a perfect fit. The use of advanced technologies like 3D scanning and computer-aided design (CAD) to enhance the accuracy & efficiency of the molding process will allow veterinarians and ortho-prosthetic specialists to provide tailored solutions, justifying the preference for molding technique.

Rising pet adoption across the APAC region

Asia Pacific veterinary ortho-prosthetics market is experiencing constant increase and will continue to do so through 2032. The growing pet ownership, rising awareness about animal welfare, and increasing veterinary care expenditure are driving the demand for advanced ortho-prosthetic solutions. The technological advancements and the availability of skilled veterinary professionals in the region are also contributing to regional market expansion. The adoption of advanced materials, such as lightweight composites and biocompatible alloys, is enabling the development of more efficient & durable ortho-prosthetics. Furthermore, collaborations between veterinary clinics, research institutes, and prosthetic manufacturers are fostering innovations and expanding the range of available solutions.

Key veterinary ortho-prosthetics market players

Some major industry players are Bionic Pets, OrthoPets LLC., Animal Ortho Care, Anchor Orthotics & Prosthetics, My Pet's Brace, K-9 Orthotics & Prosthetics, Inc., Petsthetics LLC, DePuy Synthes, Walkin' Pets, and Specialized Pet Solutions.

