Laser Marking Machine Market to reach $8 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The laser marking machine market is projected to be worth USD 8 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing importance of product traceability and identification will boost the market growth. The growing emphasis on quality control, regulatory compliance, and crime prevention has compelled several businesses to progressively track and monitor their products across the supply chain. To that end, laser marking machines are largely deployed for producing identical high-quality marks for unambiguous identification, barcodes, and other critical information. Furthermore, the rising consumer preferences for personalized products and distinctive branding as well as the increasing demand for customized marking solutions will present new market development possibilities.

The laser marking machine market from the engraving segment was accounted USD 1 billion in 2022. The growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of laser marking machines in engraving as they offer several advantages over traditional engraving methods. Laser engraving is a non-contact procedure, which eliminates the need for physical tools, while reducing the risk of damages to the material being marked. These machines also provide high precision, offering intricate designs, small text, and fine details.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/6048

The laser marking machine market from the metal segment is poised to witness more than 9% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. In recent years, metal laser marking machines are witnessing widespread usage as they are specifically designed to operate with a broad range of metals, including stainless steel, aluminum, titanium, brass, copper, and other alloys. Hence, the increasing focus by producers on branding and engraving metal components that are utilized in a variety of sectors will add to the product uptake.

North America laser marking machine market is set to amass more than USD 2 billion by 2032. The presence of robust manufacturing base and favorable regulatory environment along with the rising demand for customization have made way for technical developments and increased emphasis on product safety and compliance. Furthermore, the surge in potential growth opportunities for producers and suppliers to cater to the changing demands of the local economy to provide cutting-edge laser marking solutions will enhance the regional industry outlook.

Some of the leading companies operating in the laser marking machine market are Videojet Technologies, Inc., Gravotech Marking SAS, Danaher Corporation, Huagong Tech Co., Ltd., Novanta Inc., Epilog Laser, LLC, Sea Force Co., Ltd., IPG Photonics Corporation, Trotec Laser GmbH, Telesis Technologies, Inc., The 600 Group PLC, MECCO, LLC, Keyence Corporation, Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG. and Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/6048

Laser Marking Machine Market News

In June 2023, Coherent Corp., a pioneer in innovative laser processing technologies, introduced its next-generation ultralow-cost Matrix nanosecond pulsing UV lasers for applications in consumer products, home appliances, industrial electronics, and packaging

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Laser marking machine market 360º synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2023-2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Type trends

2.5 Machine type trends

2.6 Product type trends

2.7 Application trends

2.8 End use trends

Chapter 3 Laser Marking Machine Market Industry Insights

3.1 Impact on COVID-19

3.2 Russia- Ukraine war impact

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Vendor matrix

3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Key news and initiatives

3.8.1 Partnership/collaboration

3.8.2 Merger/Acquisition

3.8.3 Investment

3.8.4 Product launch and innovation

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Product safety and counterfeit prevention

3.10.1.2 Increased demand for product customization

3.10.1.3 Advancements in laser technology

3.10.1.4 Growing adoption in emerging industries

3.10.1.5 Growing demand for product traceability and identification

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 High initial investment

3.10.2.2 Regulatory and safety compliance requirements

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Browse Related Reports:

Laser Welding Machine Market - By Technology (Fiber Lasers, CO2 Lasers, Diode Lasers), By End-use Industry (Automotive, Medical, Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Jewelry), Forecast 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/laser-welding-machine-market

Industrial Machinery Market Size - By Application (Agriculture, Construction, Packaging, Food Processing, Mining, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Others) & Global Forecast 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/industrial-machinery-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.