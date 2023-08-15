Electrical Digital Twin Market to Surpass 121.48 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Integration of Variable Renewable Energy

Westford, USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, global electrical digital twin market gains traction as industries adopt smart infrastructure. Digital twins simulate and optimize electrical systems' performance, enhancing energy efficiency and reliability. The drive toward interconnected and intelligent systems propels the market growth.

Transition to renewable energy sources drives demand of electrical digital twin market. Electrical digital twins enable the seamless integration and management of complex renewable energy systems, addressing challenges like grid stability and resource allocation and bolstering market expansion.

Prominent Players in the Electrical Digital Twin Market

General Electric

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Dassault Systèmes SE

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

ANSYS Inc.

Hexagon AB

PTC Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Infosys Limited

Oracle Corporation

Aveva

Honeywell International Inc.

L&T Technology Services Limited

Emerson

ESI Group

System Digital Twin Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Ability to Replicate Complex Interconnected Electrical Systems

System digital twin segment experiences rapid growth in the global electrical digital twin market due to its ability to replicate complex interconnected electrical systems. These digital replicas facilitate real-time monitoring, predictive analysis, and optimization, aiding industries in enhancing system reliability, efficiency, and operational performance, driving the segment's swift expansion.

Asia Pacific emerges as a rapidly growing region in the global electrical digital twin market due to expanding industrialization and innovative infrastructure initiatives. The region's increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and Industry 4.0 adoption accelerates the adoption of electrical digital twins, solidifying its significant market growth.

Utilities Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Essential Role in Managing Power Networks

Utilities segment dominates the global electrical digital twin market due to its essential role in managing power networks. As distributed energy resources (DER) increase, utilities rely on digital twins for monitoring, regulating, and automating operations. This facilitates grid modernization, enhances customer service, and optimizes investments for operational efficiency.

North America asserts dominance in the global electrical digital twin market due to its advanced utility infrastructure and industry 4.0 adoption. The region's emphasis on efficient energy management, grid modernization, and technological innovation drives the widespread integration of electrical digital twins, solidifying its leading position in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the electrical digital twin market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Electrical Digital Twin Market

In 2022, General Electric announced a new digital twin platform for power plants. The platform uses AI and machine learning to analyze data from sensors and other sources to predict potential problems and optimize operations.

Recently, Siemens launched a new digital twin software suite for wind turbines. The suite includes a real-time monitoring system that can detect and predict problems and a planning tool that can help operators optimize the performance of their turbines.

