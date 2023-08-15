Construction contract (Study building in Raadi campus)

Nordecon AS and its subsidiary Embach Ehitus OÜ as joint bidders and centre of defence investments have signed a contract for the design and construction of a defence forces’ study building in the Tartu Raadi campus. The building to be built will have four floors and its net area will be approximately 3,500 sqm. Accommodation rooms, study and atrium classrooms and warehouses are planned for the building. The total cost of the contract is approximately 13 million euros, and the expected deadline for the completion of the works is autumn 2024.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 570 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.