Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 32

Company announcement no. 48

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 32, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,758,100 192,949,106 07 August 2023 8,000 111.24 889,920 08 August 2023 12,000 108.92 1,307,040 09 August 2023 10,000 111.52 1,115,200 10 August 2023 10,000 112.18 1,121,800 11 August 2023 10,000 111.65 1,116,500 Total week 32 50,000 5,550,460 Total accumulated 1,808,100 198,499,566

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total af 1,909,138 treasury shares, equal to 1.58 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Bøglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





Attachment