Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 32

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 48

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 32, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		 1,758,100   192,949,106
07 August 2023 8,000  111.24  889,920
08 August 2023 12,000  108.92  1,307,040
09 August 2023 10,000  111.52  1,115,200
10 August 2023 10,000  112.18  1,121,800
11 August 2023 10,000  111.65  1,116,500
Total week 32 50,000   5,550,460
Total accumulated  1,808,100   198,499,566

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total af 1,909,138 treasury shares, equal to 1.58 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Bøglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation


