Baby Stroller and Pram Market to Surpass 8.31 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Traveling Trend among Millennials

Westford, USA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, rapid urbanization prompts the demand for compact and portable baby strollers and prams, suiting limited living spaces. Parents seek convenient, space-saving solutions for urban mobility, driving baby stroller and pram market growth.

Growing awareness about child safety and comfort fuels the baby stroller and pram market. Advanced stroller designs with ergonomic features, sturdy construction, and safety mechanisms attract parents looking for high-quality products.

Prominent Players in the Baby Stroller and Pram Market

Bugaboo

UPPAbaby

Baby Jogger

Graco

Britax

Maclaren

Chicco

Joie

Silver Cross

Peg Perego

Quinny

Cybex

Maxi-Cosi

Evenflo

Aprica

Inglesina

Mamas & Papas

Bebe Confort

Nuna

Babyzen

Online Stores Segment is expected to grow the Market Due to Increasing Trend of Online Shopping

Online stores segment experiences rapid growth in the baby stroller and pram market due to the increasing trend of online shopping. Convenience, extensive product variety, and doorstep delivery attract busy parents. E-commerce platforms provide a seamless shopping experience, boosting the segment's swift expansion.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing baby stroller and pram market region due to rising urbanization and expanding middle-class population. Changing consumer lifestyles, increased disposable income, and a growing awareness of child safety drives robust demand for convenient and innovative baby stroller solutions, propelling the market growth.

Lightweight Strollers Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Parent's Preference for Portable Solutions

Lightweight strollers dominate the global baby stroller and pram market due to parent’s preference for convenient, portable solutions. Lightweight strollers offer ease of use, compact storage, and manoeuvrability, aligning with urban lifestyles and travel demands. Their versatile design and user-friendly features contribute to the segment's leading position.

North America is a dominant region in the baby stroller and pram market due to its high disposable income, urbanization, and lifestyle trends. The region's focus on child safety, convenience, and preference for premium quality products solidify its leading position, driving market growth and innovation.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the baby stroller and pram market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Baby Stroller and Pram Market

Kids2 successfully acquired Summer Infant for a cash sum of US$ 12 per share. This strategic move aimed to bolster Kids2's brand portfolio and expand globally by integrating new categories from Summer Infant's offerings. The transaction was successfully concluded in the second quarter of 2022.

Recently, Silver Cross introduced the Dune and Reef strollers to its lineup. The company positioned Dune as a compact, feature-rich travel system for urban families and space-conscious individuals. Dune is designed for newborns and offers exceptional manoeuvrability and sleek aesthetics, enabling parents to navigate city life with ease and style.

