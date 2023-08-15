Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2024

| Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

Lyngby, DENMARK

                                
15 August 2023
Announcement no. 78/2023


                                                        
Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2024


Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2024:

Announcement of the 2023 results27 February
Annual General Meeting20 March
Interim report for the first quarter of 20247 May
Interim report for the first half of 202420 August
Interim report for the first nine months of 202429 November

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Realkredit A/S


Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.