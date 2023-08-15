15 August 2023
Announcement no. 78/2023
Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2024
Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2024:
|Announcement of the 2023 results
|27 February
|Annual General Meeting
|20 March
|Interim report for the first quarter of 2024
|7 May
|Interim report for the first half of 2024
|20 August
|Interim report for the first nine months of 2024
|29 November
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.