

15 August 2023

Announcement no. 78/2023





Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2024





Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2024:

Announcement of the 2023 results 27 February Annual General Meeting 20 March Interim report for the first quarter of 2024 7 May Interim report for the first half of 2024 20 August Interim report for the first nine months of 2024 29 November

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Realkredit A/S





Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.