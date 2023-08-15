France Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 13% to Reach $5.398 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2027

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Loyalty market in France is expected to grow by 13.0% on annual basis to reach US$5,398.8 million in 2023.

In value terms, the loyalty market in France has recorded a CAGR of 13.4% during 2018-2022.The loyalty market in France will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 12.5% during 2023-2027. Loyalty market in the country will increase from US$4,779.4 million in 2022 to reach US$8,660.4 million by 2027.

This report offers an intricate, data-driven analysis of the loyalty market landscape, covering various industry segments. Boasting more than 50 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at the country level, it furnishes a holistic comprehension of loyalty market dynamics, encompassing aspects like market size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Report Highlights

Explore the France Loyalty Spend Market: Delve into a comprehensive exploration of France's loyalty spend market, gaining insights into its market size, growth drivers, and trends. Armed with this knowledge, businesses can craft well-informed decisions pertaining to their loyalty program strategies.

Benchmarking for Excellence: This report extends a competitive evaluation of the France loyalty spend market, allowing businesses to discern their competitive advantages and shortcomings vis-à-vis rivals. This strategic insight enables enterprises to enhance their loyalty program strategies and secure a competitive edge.

Stay Current with Loyalty Market Trends: Stay a step ahead with insights into the latest loyalty spend market trends. From the surge in popularity of mobile-centric loyalty programs to heightened consumer awareness about loyalty program benefits, the report presents a window into emerging trends. Armed with this foresight, businesses can proactively refine their loyalty program strategies to outpace competitors.

Informed Loyalty Program Development: With a comprehensive overview of crucial considerations for loyalty program development, including target audiences, rewards, benefits, and communication strategies, the report empowers businesses to architect loyalty programs that are effective and impactful.

Scope

France Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

  • Ecommerce Spend
  • POS Spend

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in France

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

  • Points programs
  • Tier-based programs
  • Mission-driven programs
  • Spend-based programs
  • Gaming programs
  • Free perks programs
  • Subscription programs
  • Community programs
  • Refer a friend program
  • Paid programs
  • Cashback programs

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

France Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Seller Driven
  • Payment Instrument
  • Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

France Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

  • Free
  • Free + Premium
  • Premium

France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

  • Analytics and AI Driven
  • Normal CRM

France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

  • In House
  • Third Party Vendor

France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Software
  • Services

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/up8ppi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                French Loyalty Programs Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Loyalty Schemes
                            
                            
                                Retail
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data