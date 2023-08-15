France Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 13% to Reach $5.398 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Loyalty market in France is expected to grow by 13.0% on annual basis to reach US$5,398.8 million in 2023.
In value terms, the loyalty market in France has recorded a CAGR of 13.4% during 2018-2022.The loyalty market in France will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 12.5% during 2023-2027. Loyalty market in the country will increase from US$4,779.4 million in 2022 to reach US$8,660.4 million by 2027.
This report offers an intricate, data-driven analysis of the loyalty market landscape, covering various industry segments. Boasting more than 50 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at the country level, it furnishes a holistic comprehension of loyalty market dynamics, encompassing aspects like market size, forecasts, and market share statistics.
Report Highlights
Explore the France Loyalty Spend Market: Delve into a comprehensive exploration of France's loyalty spend market, gaining insights into its market size, growth drivers, and trends. Armed with this knowledge, businesses can craft well-informed decisions pertaining to their loyalty program strategies.
Benchmarking for Excellence: This report extends a competitive evaluation of the France loyalty spend market, allowing businesses to discern their competitive advantages and shortcomings vis-à-vis rivals. This strategic insight enables enterprises to enhance their loyalty program strategies and secure a competitive edge.
Stay Current with Loyalty Market Trends: Stay a step ahead with insights into the latest loyalty spend market trends. From the surge in popularity of mobile-centric loyalty programs to heightened consumer awareness about loyalty program benefits, the report presents a window into emerging trends. Armed with this foresight, businesses can proactively refine their loyalty program strategies to outpace competitors.
Informed Loyalty Program Development: With a comprehensive overview of crucial considerations for loyalty program development, including target audiences, rewards, benefits, and communication strategies, the report empowers businesses to architect loyalty programs that are effective and impactful.
Scope
France Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Ecommerce Spend
- POS Spend
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027
Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in France
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027
- Loyalty Schemes
- Loyalty Platforms
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027
- Points programs
- Tier-based programs
- Mission-driven programs
- Spend-based programs
- Gaming programs
- Free perks programs
- Subscription programs
- Community programs
- Refer a friend program
- Paid programs
- Cashback programs
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
France Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
- Seller Driven
- Payment Instrument
- Others
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Toy & Hobby Shops
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Home Merchandise
- Other
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027
- B2C Consumers
- B2B Consumers
France Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
- Free
- Free + Premium
- Premium
France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software
- Analytics and AI Driven
- Normal CRM
France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner
- In House
- Third Party Vendor
France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027
- Software
- Services
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027
- Custom Built Platform
- Off the Shelf Platform
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022
- By Age Group
- By Income Level
- By Gender
