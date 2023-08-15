Laminated Fabric Market Trends & Opportunities to 2028: Residential Applications Expected to Experience the Highest Demand, with Asia-Pacific Spearheading Growth

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laminated Fabric Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laminated fabric market is showing promising growth prospects, with opportunities spanning across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

By 2028, the market is projected to reach an estimated value of $5.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing utilization of laminated fabrics in the production of outdoor equipment, such as tents, backpacks, and weatherproof clothing. Additionally, robust government regulations mandating the use of laminated fabric-based safety gear for construction workers are driving market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global laminated fabric market based on various segments:

Product Type

Single Laminated Fabrics

Double Laminated Fabrics

Raw Material

Fabrics

Fiber

Yarns

Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Key Players and Strategies

Companies in the laminated fabric market are competing based on product quality. Major players are focused on expanding their manufacturing facilities, investing in research and development, enhancing infrastructure, and leveraging integration opportunities along the value chain. These strategies enable laminated fabric companies to meet rising demands, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products and technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Key players profiled in this report include Robert Kaufman, Wiman Corporation, Rajdhani Laminates, Diatex, and MESA INDUSTRIES.

Market Insights

The double laminated fabric segment is expected to witness higher growth due to the substantial demand for fabrics offering protection to delicate areas like the face, neck, and eyes. Double laminated fabrics are highly resistant to water-based fluids and are easy to clean with water.

The residential application segment is expected to experience the highest growth due to the widespread use of laminated fabrics in curtains, upholstery, and bedding.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region will remain the largest market due to the extensive use of laminated fabric products in both commercial and residential settings.

Key Features of the Laminated Fabric Market Analysis

Market Size Estimates: Comprehensive estimation of the laminated fabric market size in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Examination of market trends from 2017 to 2022 and forecast projections from 2023 to 2028 for various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Detailed breakdown of the market size for various segments, such as product type, raw material, distribution channel, application, and region.

Regional Analysis: Analysis of the laminated fabric market's breakdown by regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Insightful analysis of growth opportunities across different product types, raw materials, distribution channels, applications, and regions in the laminated fabric market.

Strategic Analysis: Assessment of mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and the competitive landscape in the laminated fabric market.

Competitive Intensity Analysis: Examination of the competitive landscape using Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Laminated Fabric Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Global Laminated Fabric Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Laminated Fabric Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Single Laminated Fabrics

3.3.2: Double Laminated Fabrics

3.4: Global Laminated Fabric Market by Raw Material

3.4.1: Fabrics

3.4.2: Fiber

3.4.3: Yarns

3.5: Global Laminated Fabric Market by Distribution Channel

3.5.1: Supermarket/Hypermarket

3.5.2: Specialty Stores

3.5.3: Online

3.5.4: Others

3.6: Global Laminated Fabric Market by Application

3.6.1: Residential

3.6.2: Commercial

3.6.3: Industrial



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Global Laminated Fabric Market by Region

4.2: North American Laminated Fabric Market

4.3: European Laminated Fabric Market

4.4: APAC Laminated Fabric Market

4.5: RoW Laminated Fabric Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Laminated Fabric Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Laminated Fabric Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Laminated Fabric Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Robert Kaufman

7.2: Wiman Corporation

7.3: Rajdhani Laminates

7.4: Diatex

7.5: MESA INDUSTRIES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2rdml

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.