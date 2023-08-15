EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 15 AUGUST 2023 AT 11:30

Eezy Oyj - Managers Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Maria Pajamo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 36645/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2999 Unit price: 2.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.5 EUR



Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 3000 Volume weighted average price: 2.5 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi