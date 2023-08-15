France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Insights 2023-2028: Increasing Demand for Efficient and Accurate Diagnostics to Address Healthcare Challenges

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The France In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market in France is experiencing notable transformations within the dynamic medical industry. The country faces financial pressures due to an aging population and an extensive national healthcare system, emphasizing the need for efficient diagnostics' cost/benefit advantages.

Growth Drivers

The France IVD market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2022 to 2028, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, and expanding utilization of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics. Chronic illnesses, including infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and cancers, are significant drivers for market demand.

For instance, the rising number of individuals living with diabetes in France has fueled the need for testing and monitoring services. Initiatives like the introduction of a colon-cancer testing system for individuals aged 50-74 further contribute to market growth.

Substantial Growth Potential in Services Segment

The services segment within the France IVD market is expected to experience significant growth. The increasing complexity of diagnostics tests, the shift towards value-based healthcare, the emphasis on personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, and rising demand for point-of-care testing are all factors contributing to this growth. The burden of chronic diseases necessitates testing, monitoring, and management services, while advancements in medical technology have led to sophisticated tests requiring specialized expertise.

Rapid Tests on the Rise

Rapid tests are becoming increasingly popular in the France IVD market due to their quick results and elimination of the need for laboratory processing. They play a vital role in controlling infectious diseases and enable early detection, infection control, and screening programs for early intervention and preventive care. Technological advancements have enhanced rapid test performance, leading to their widespread adoption across medical specialties and healthcare settings in France.

Dominance of Infectious Diseases Application

Infectious disease diagnostics dominate the France IVD market due to public health concerns and the high prevalence of infectious diseases. Timely and accurate diagnostics are crucial for disease detection, treatment, and preventive measures, particularly during outbreaks and epidemics.

Immunoassay Technology Leading the Market

Immunoassay technology holds a dominant position in the France IVD market due to its versatility, sensitivity, and extensive range of applications. It is widely used in diagnosing infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, cancer biomarkers, and hormone imbalances. The reliability and accuracy of immunoassay results, along with the availability of a diverse range of immunoassay kits and reagents, contribute to its market dominance.

Hospitals as Key End-users

Hospitals continue to be dominant end-users in the France IVD market due to their large testing volume, advanced infrastructure, and specialized facilities for complex procedures. Integrating laboratory services within hospitals enables seamless coordination between diagnostics and treatment decisions, further solidifying their position as preferred end-users.

Key Players

Prominent companies in the France IVD market include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sysmex Corporation, and QIAGEN N.V. These companies play a crucial role in advancing diagnostic technologies and expanding market presence.

Industry Advancements

In November 2022, Roche Diagnostics introduced the BenchMark ULTRA PLUS system in France, a state-of-the-art platform developed explicitly for staining histological or cytological samples on microscope slides. This cutting-edge system debuted at the prestigious Carrefour Pathologie 2022 event in Paris, showcasing the company's commitment to advancing diagnostic capabilities.

The France IVD market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing demand for efficient and accurate diagnostics to address the healthcare challenges posed by chronic diseases and infectious conditions. Companies continue to innovate and expand their offerings, contributing to the market's positive outlook.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered France

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Porter's Five Forces

5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

5.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

5.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

5.5 Threat of Substitute Products



6. SWOT Analysis

6.1 Strengths

6.2 Weaknesses

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Threats



7. France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market



8. Market Share - France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

8.1 By Test Types

8.2 By Technology

8.3 By Products Types

8.4 By Application

8.5 By End User



9. Test Types - France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

9.1 ELISA & CLIA

9.2 PCR

9.3 Rapid Test

9.4 Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)

9.5 In Situ Hybridization

9.6 Transcription Mediated Amplification

9.7 Sequencing

9.8 Colorimetric Immunoassay

9.9 Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

9.10 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

9.11 Others



10. Technology - France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

10.1 Immunoassay

10.2 Clinical Chemistry

10.3 Molecular Diagnostics/Genetics

10.4 Hematology

10.5 Microbiology

10.6 Coagulation

10.7 Others



11. Product Types - France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

11.1 Services

11.2 Instruments

11.3 Reagents



12. Application - France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

12.1 Infectious Disease

12.2 Diabetes

12.3 Cardiology

12.4 Oncology

12.5 Nephrology

12.6 Autoimmune Diseases

12.7 Drug Testing

12.8 Other Applications



13. End User - France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

13.1 Hospitals

13.2 Laboratories

13.3 Home-Care

13.4 Others



14. Government Rules & Regulation



15. Reimbursement

15.1 Public

15.2 Private & Insurance



16. Company Analysis

16.1 Roche Diagnostics

16.2 Abbott Diagnostics

16.3 Siemens Healthineers

16.4 Danaher Corporation

16.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

16.6 Sysmex Corporation

16.7 QIAGEN N.V.



