AI for Public Security and Safety Market 2023-2030: Opportunities Lie in Digital Transformation in Security Applications

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI for Public Security and Safety Market Forecast to 2030 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI for public security and safety market is expected to experience exponential growth, projected to reach $71 billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 29.3% from 2023 to 2030. Factors fueling this growth include increasing terrorist activities and security threats, a growing need for security training and awareness, and rising demands from law enforcement and public safety agencies amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

AI's Role in Public Safety

Artificial intelligence has revolutionized various industries, and public safety is no exception. From emergency response to disaster prevention, AI has the potential to transform crisis management and community protection. Advanced algorithms, machine learning, and predictive analytics empower first responders and public safety officials to make informed decisions, respond quickly to emergencies, and even prevent disasters. AI-powered drones can assess damage caused by natural disasters in real-time, enabling prioritized efforts and efficient resource allocation, saving lives and minimizing disaster impacts.

Predicting and Preventing Disasters

AI's predictive capabilities are crucial in emergencies. Analyzing vast amounts of data, including weather patterns, geological activity, and infrastructure conditions, AI identifies potential risks and vulnerabilities. Public safety officials can then implement preventive measures, such as strengthening infrastructure, evacuation planning, and resource deployment before a disaster strikes.

Solution Segment Dominates

In the AI for public security and safety market, the solution segment holds dominance and is expected to continue its lead until 2030. AI-driven solutions address public safety concerns with innovation, from strengthening airport security and fighting crime to predicting natural disasters and tracking dangerous viruses. Hitachi, for instance, offers AI solutions using security cameras and video analytics to support plant operations and crime detection. Rising terrorist activities globally are expected to drive demand for AI solutions in public security and safety.

Segmentation and Key Players

The market is segmented based on application (preventative policing, criminal investigation, combating terrorism, emergency response, and disaster management), end-user (law enforcement agencies, federal intelligence and security), and component (solution and services). Geographically, it covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players in the AI for public security and safety market include Hexagon AB, AGT, ALE International, Atos SE, BAE Systems, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Ericsson, Honeywell International Inc., and Thales Group.

Market Dynamics and Future Trends

Market drivers include the growth of smart cities and developments in road traffic management, along with increasing terrorist activities and security breaches. However, high costs of public safety solutions and cyber risks pose restraints. Opportunities lie in digital transformation in security applications. Advancements in AI will continue to shape the future of the public security and safety market.

The AI for public security and safety market is set for significant growth, driven by the need for advanced security measures and AI-powered solutions in public safety applications. As technology continues to evolve, AI will play a critical role in ensuring public safety and protecting communities worldwide.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. AI for Public Security and Safety Market Landscape

5. AI for Public Security and Safety Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. AI for Public Security and Safety Market - Global Analysis

7. AI for Public Security and Safety Market Analysis - By Application

8. AI for Public Security and Safety Market Analysis - By End User

9. AI for Public Security and Safety Market Analysis - By Component

10. AI for Public Security and Safety Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global AI for Public Security and Safety Market

12. Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Hexagon AB

Atos SE

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Veritone Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

XenonStack Pvt. Ltd.

Voyager Labs Ltd.

Thales SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83mced

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment