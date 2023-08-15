Face Cream: Global Market Analysis and Business Strategy Report 2023-2030 Featuring Profiles of 42 Key Competitors

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Cream - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The provided data offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Face Cream market, including sales figures for the years 2022 through 2030, segmented by geographic region and specific sub-segments of Face Cream. The analysis includes insights into the trends, growth prospects, and dynamics of the Face Cream industry, aiming to facilitate informed decision-making for businesses and stakeholders.

Key highlights from the data:

Market Size and Growth: The global Face Cream market is projected to reach a size of US$73.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sub-Segment Analysis: The data includes insights into specific sub-segments of Face Cream, such as Anti-Aging Cream, Skin Whitening & Sun Protection Cream, and Moisturizer & Anti-Acne Cream. Anti-Aging Cream is projected to record a CAGR of 3.7% and reach US$30.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Geographic Analysis: The market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in 2022, while China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.2 Billion by 2030, trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Featured Competitors: The report features a list of 42 key competitors in the Face Cream market, including companies such as Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Economic Outlook: The data highlights the global economy's critical crossroads with various challenges and crises. Factors such as inflation worries, new COVID outbreaks, trade tensions, regulatory environment, and climate change considerations may impact economic activity and growth in the year 2023.

Overall, the data provides valuable insights into the Face Cream market, its potential growth, and the competitive landscape, offering a useful resource for businesses and investors to navigate the industry's opportunities and challenges.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $55.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

