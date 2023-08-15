Global Safety Instrumented Systems Market Research Report 2023-2030 - IIoT Integration with Safety Instrumented Systems Opens New Avenues for Monitoring and Optimization

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Safety Instrumented System Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global safety instrumented system market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the integration of safety systems with IoT technology. This allows companies to monitor their operations in real-time and efficiently manage physical systems, leading to improved performance. The expansion of the functional safety market is expected to accelerate due to these developments.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing regulatory environment in the industry: Growing regulations and safety standards in various industries are pushing companies to adopt safety instrumented systems to ensure compliance and prevent accidents.

Presence of strong SIS service ecosystem: The availability of a robust service ecosystem for safety instrumented systems supports their implementation and adoption across different sectors.

Restraints

High cost maintenance and operational complexity of SIS: The implementation and maintenance of safety instrumented systems can be costly and complex, which may pose challenges for some organizations.

Growing inclination among end users toward renewable energy sources: The shift towards renewable energy sources in various industries might reduce the demand for safety instrumented systems in traditional sectors.

Opportunities

Increasing Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) use: The use of IIoT in conjunction with safety instrumented systems can offer new opportunities for monitoring and optimization, leading to improved safety and efficiency.

Key Features of the Study

The report provides in-depth analysis of the global safety instrumented system market, including market size and CAGR for the forecast period (2023-2030).

It identifies potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment propositions in the market.

The study offers insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

Key players profiled in the report include Schlumberger Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., SIS-TECH Solutions LP, Emerson Electric Company, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and ABB Ltd.

Stakeholders in the industry, including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and financial analysts, can benefit from the insights provided in the report.

Detailed Segmentation

The safety instrumented system market is segmented based on application, end-user, and region.

By Application

Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESS)

Fire and Gas Monitoring and Control (F&GC)

High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS)

Burner Management Systems (BMS)

Turbo Machinery Control

Other Applications

By End-user

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Other End-users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

The report includes profiles of key companies operating in the global safety instrumented system market, providing insights into their products portfolio, financial performance, and strategies. The key players include:

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

SIS-TECH Solutions L.P.

Schlumberger Limited

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Safety Instrumented System Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Safety Instrumented System Market, By Application, 2018-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Safety Instrumented System Market, By End-user, 2018-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Safety Instrumented System Market, By Region, 2018-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

