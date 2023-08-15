Yoga Clothing Market to Reach USD 53.72 Billion by 2032; Growing Popularity of Yoga & Fitness Programs to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 30 billion in 2022 global yoga clothing market will reach USD 53.72 billion in 2032. Around 300 million people globally practice yoga. The International Yoga Federation published this statistic. The growing number of yoga channels and pages on you-tube and social media, respectively, is bound to increase the number of people doing yoga at home. The rising awareness about multiple health benefits, both physical and mental, will increase the adoption of yoga. The allopathic medical community also recommends yoga for long-covid patients to improve their pulmonary health. International yoga day and its events, programs and initiatives positively influence the growing adoption of yoga. Therefore, the increasing number of people practising yoga will benefit the growth of the global yoga clothing market.



Key Insight of the Global Yoga Clothing Market



North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Given its many advantages, yoga is becoming more and more widely practised, which has created a demand for yoga apparel in the local market. Sales of yoga apparel are being driven by customers' preference for an active lifestyle and the popularity of yoga among them. Big manufacturers are introducing new yoga wear lines to meet the rising demand. The rising number of yoga and fitness studios is positively impacting the expansion of the local market. The abundance of speciality and retail establishments enhances consumer accessibility. Furthermore, the business is expanding due to the impact of celebrities who practise yoga.



The product type segment is divided into top wear, bottom wear and others. In 2022, the bottom wear segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 17.10 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into men and women. In 2022, the women segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 77% and revenue of 23.10 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into offline and online. In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 17.10 billion.



Advancement in market



The Nadi Smart fitness pants help the user in improving their yoga postures. If the user strikes an incorrect stance, the Nadi Smart Fitness Pants vibrate. When the user achieves the ideal alignment, they will vibrate, albeit subtly, producing the sound "om". Wearable Experiments of Sydney, Australia, created the trousers. The Fundawear product that Whitehouse had previously created served as the inspiration for the Nadi trousers. The Nadi trousers track the user's motions and guide them into the correct alignment using "haptic feedback" (sensory signals), which are embedded into the fabric of the trousers at various spots down the leg.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising adoption of yoga globally.



International Yoga Day is observed on June 21. This year, the UN headquarters in New York set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of nationals practising yoga in one location. Similar incidents have emphasized the value, advantages, and necessity of yoga. The COVID-19 epidemic also influenced Asian economies to return to traditional yogic knowledge to improve their immunity, physical health, and mental wellness. Yoga's rising recognition results from globalization, ongoing government efforts in India, and involvement from other parties. Yoga is becoming more and more well-known worldwide thanks to several international icons and celebrities that practise it. Additionally, social media has been a significant factor in the growth of yoga on a global scale. As a result, the global yoga gear market will expand due to the rising popularity of yoga worldwide.



Restraints: the availability of alternate clothing.



The fitness sector offers various physical exercise and fitness programmes, including HIIT, cardio, powerlifting, and strength training. One of the programmes is yoga. Depending on their objectives, some people engage in one of the fitness as mentioned earlier regimens or combine one or two. Customers typically want multi-purpose clothes that can be worn with any workout programme. One of the most popular clothes worn by fitness enthusiasts is gym wear. Given their utility, adaptability, and flexibility, they also use it in their yoga practice. Alternative apparel is thus a hindrance to the market's expansion.



Opportunities: the expansion of yoga and fitness facilities.



As yoga becomes increasingly well-known, businesses are opening yoga and fitness studios to give customers space, direction, and support to begin their transformation journey. Similarly, several companies have launched luxury yoga retreats with month-long programmes that promise to improve visitors' mental and physical wellness. The market will rise over the forecast period due to the number of yoga and fitness studios.



Challenges: The availability of cheap quality substitutes.



The growing trend of fast fashion has given way to low-quality cheap products that consumers prefer over high-quality, expensive yoga apparel offered by big brands. Fast fashion brands allow consumers to buy more quantity and change outfits every occasion, which is the norm in the modern world. This leads to environmental consequences, given the amount of waste produced. Furthermore, it leads to the loss of sales, revenue and market share of significant market players, thereby challenging the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global yoga clothing market are:



• Adidas

• Asics

• Aurorae Yoga, LLC.

• Hugger Mugger

• Lululemon Athletica

• Manduka

• Nike

• Prana

• Puma

• Under Armour, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Top Wear

• Bottom Wear

• Others



By End User



• Men

• Women



By Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



