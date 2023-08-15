Global Tissue Sectioning Market Analysis, Trends, and Projections to 2030 Featuring Leica Biosystems Nussloch, LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions, Sakura Finetek Europe, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Sectioning - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Tissue Sectioning market is projected to reach a significant size of $1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030. The market analysis covers various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World, presenting a comprehensive outlook on the market's recent, current, and future annual sales.

The Tissue Sectioning market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the rise in demand for Instruments, which is projected to record an 8.3% CAGR and reach $585.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the Accessories & Consumables segment is also anticipated to experience significant growth, readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR in the next 8-year period.

The US Tissue Sectioning market is estimated at $173.1 Million in 2022, while China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, reaching a projected market size of $186.4 Million by 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with forecasted growth rates of 7.3% and 6.1% respectively over the period 2022-2030. Germany is also expected to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR within Europe.

The Tissue Sectioning market report includes a competitive analysis of prominent players, featuring companies like: Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH Sakura Finetek Europe B.V. Thermo Fisher Scientific



The global economy faces multiple challenges and crises, leading to uncertainty in various sectors. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on global instability, coupled with inflation concerns, pose significant economic problems. Higher retail inflation may affect consumer confidence and spending, leading to slower growth and lower job creation. Companies may reduce capital expenditure due to inflation worries and weaker demand.

Moreover, the possibility of new COVID outbreaks and uncertainties in China's post-pandemic path may cause supply chain disruptions and manufacturing issues in 2023. Volatile financial markets, trade tensions, stricter regulations, and climate change considerations will add complexity to the challenges faced by businesses.

Despite the tough market conditions, there are opportunities for resilient and adaptable businesses and leaders. Navigating through the challenges with a forward-looking approach may help companies thrive in these uncertain times.

The comprehensive analysis of the Tissue Sectioning market provides valuable insights for businesses and stakeholders looking to understand market dynamics and capitalize on growth prospects in the industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $591.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

