Global Desmoid Tumors Pipeline Insight Report 2023: Promising Therapies to Transform Treatment Landscape

This comprehensive report provides insights into the Desmoid Tumors pipeline landscape, covering 12+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs, and includes in-depth drug profiles, clinical and nonclinical stage products, therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. The report also highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

Desmoid Tumors: Understanding and Symptoms

Desmoid tumors, also known as aggressive fibromatosis or desmoid-type fibromatosis, are abnormal growths arising from connective tissue. They are usually infiltrative and locally aggressive, often appearing as well-differentiated, firm overgrowths of fibrous tissue. These tumors can occur in any part of the body, most frequently in the abdomen, arms, and legs. Though not considered malignant, they can aggressively invade surrounding tissues and are challenging to remove surgically. Desmoid tumors are prevalent in individuals with an inherited form of colon cancer called familial adenomatous polyposis.

Diagnosis and Treatment

A thorough physical examination and specialized tests, including imaging tests such as CT and MRI, are essential for diagnosing Desmoid Tumors. A biopsy is performed for a definitive diagnosis, and antibodies like smooth muscle actin, desmin, and KIT are often examined to distinguish these tumors from others.

Treatment options include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, anti-inflammatory drugs, and kinase inhibitors like Gleevec and Sorafenib.

Report Highlights

The "Desmoid Tumors- Pipeline Insight, 2023" report provides a detailed picture of the Desmoid Tumors pipeline landscape, encompassing disease overview and treatment guidelines. It offers a comprehensive assessment of pipeline products under development, including mechanism of action, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities such as collaborations, licensing, mergers, acquisitions, funding, and designations.

Key Companies and Emerging Drugs

The report covers key companies in the Desmoid Tumors market, including Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SpringWorks Therapeutics, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Iterion Therapeutics, 180 Life Sciences, AFT Pharma, Timber Pharmaceuticals, MedPact, Intas Pharmaceutical, and Jina pharmaceuticals.

Two emerging drugs in focus are:

Nirogacestat (SpringWorks Therapeutics): An oral, selective, small molecule, gamma secretase inhibitor in NDA phase for the treatment of desmoid tumors. It has received Orphan Drug Designation, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. Tegavivint (Iterion Therapeutics): A potent and selective inhibitor of nuclear ?-catenin, currently in Phase IIa clinical trial for progressive desmoid tumors.

Future Perspectives

The report identifies promising therapies that could transform the Desmoid Tumors treatment landscape. It highlights the latest developments, clinical trials, pharmacological action, agreements, collaborations, and key news in the pipeline.



