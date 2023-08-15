Epsom Salt Industry Analysis and Business Strategy Report 2023 Featuring Profiles of 43 Prominent Competitors, Including CVS Pharmacy, Kao Corp, and Unilever

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epsom Salt - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive analysis offers valuable insights into the trends and growth prospects of the Epsom Salt market across various geographic regions and applications. The global market for Epsom Salt is estimated to have been worth US$1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$2.4 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Epsom Salt market, encompassing recent, current, and projected future annual sales in US$ thousand for the period 2022 through 2030. The analysis is conducted independently for different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Furthermore, the report offers a 16-year perspective, presenting the percentage breakdown of value sales for each region for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Application Analysis of Epsom Salt

The report delves into specific applications of Epsom Salt, including Bath Care, Aromatherapy, Therapeutic, Home Care, Fertilizers, and Other Applications. For each application, the recent, current, and future annual sales in US$ thousand for the years 2022 through 2030 are analyzed independently. The report also provides a 16-year perspective on the percentage breakdown of value sales in 2014, 2023, and 2030 for each application.

Segment Analysis

The report highlights the Bath Care segment as a significant area of growth, projected to achieve a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$798.3 million by the end of the analysis period. The Aromatherapy segment's growth forecast has been readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period, taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Regional Insights

The United States Epsom Salt market is estimated to have been worth US$441.2 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$498.7 million by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each projected to grow at 3.5% and 4.5% CAGR, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

The report includes special coverage on various aspects, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-COVID policy in China, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. The report offers online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, access to digital archives, and a Research Platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Epsom Salt - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

