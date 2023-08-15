Worldwide Preschool or Child Care Market Report 2023-2030: Featuring Preschool Powerhouses - Kangaroo Kids, SHEMROCK Group, Smartkidz Educare, Zee Learn & More

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preschool or Child Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Preschool or Child Care Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Preschool or Child Care estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR



The Preschool or Child Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.

Market Scope







The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global Preschool or Child Care market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It covers the recent past, current, and future trends from 2022 through 2030, offering an independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Million and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each region.

Additionally, a historic review is provided, encompassing the years 2014 through 2021, allowing for a deeper understanding of the market's evolution. Furthermore, a 16-year perspective is presented, showcasing the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The analysis offers valuable insights into the market's performance and growth potential in the preschool or child care sector. This comprehensive report serves as a valuable resource for businesses and stakeholders seeking to understand the market dynamics and opportunities in the global preschool or child care industry from 2014 through 2030.

Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Preschool or Child Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What`s New for 2023?







Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year







Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -







Children's Tree House

EuroKids International Private Limited

Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd.

Little Einsteins

Little Elly

Modern Montessori International

SatNav Preschools Pvt. Ltd.

SHEMROCK Group of Preschools

Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd.

Zee Learn Limited



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global





