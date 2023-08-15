Global Smart Rings - Strategic Business 2023 Report: Key Players Jakcom Technology, Logbar Inc., Mota Group, NFC Ring, and More Lead the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Rings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Rings Market to Reach $23 Million by 2030



The global market for Smart Rings estimated at US$5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Bluetooth-based Smart Rings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.1% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the NFC-based Smart Rings segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.5% CAGR



The Smart Rings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 17.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.

Market Scope

This comprehensive report delves into the global Smart Rings market, providing analysis across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

The report covers the recent past, current, and future trends for the years 2022 through 2030, offering an independent analysis of annual sales in US$ and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each region.

Additionally, an 8-year perspective is presented, showcasing the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2023 and 2030. The analysis further delves into specific categories within the Smart Rings market, such as Bluetooth-Based Smart Rings and NFC-Based Smart Rings, allowing for a deeper understanding of their performance and potential growth opportunities.

Moreover, the report also includes a historic review, encompassing the years 2014 through 2030, offering valuable insights into the market's growth trajectory. This comprehensive analysis provides a valuable resource for businesses and stakeholders seeking to understand the dynamics and potential of the Smart Rings market in the given regions from 2014 through 2030.

Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Rings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Jakcom Technology Co., Ltd.

Logbar Inc.

Mota Group, Inc.

NFC Ring

Nimb Inc.

Oura Health Ltd.

Ringly Inc.

TheTouch X s.r.o.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.0% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8wxqf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment