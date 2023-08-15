Insights into Key Geographic Regions: Antibody Production Market Analysis 2022-2030

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Production - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global antibody production market, focusing on key geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

It presents both historical data (years 2014 to 2021) and future projections (years 2022 to 2030) for antibody production, segmented into categories such as monoclonal antibody, polyclonal antibody, downstream processing, upstream processing, and filtration.

The report analyzes annual sales figures in US$ million and calculates the percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period from 2022 to 2030. Additionally, it offers a 16-year perspective for each region, showcasing the percentage breakdown of value sales for specific years.

The market analysis covers various end-users, including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, research laboratories, and other sectors. The report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, providing insights into market trends, opportunities, and challenges in the evolving global antibody production market.



Global Antibody Production Market to Reach $36.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Antibody Production estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Monoclonal Antibody, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$27.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyclonal Antibody segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Antibody Production market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cellab GmbH

Eppendorf AG

Fibercell Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare (A SUBSidiary of General Electric Company)

Integra Biosciences AG

Merck KGAA

Pall Corporation (Acquired By Danaher Corporation)

Sartorius AG

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Acquired By Merck KGAA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3i8h2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment