Global Smart Warehousing Market 2023-2030: AI in Warehouse Technology to Drive Significant Market Share

The Global Smart Warehousing Market size was estimated at USD 21.44 billion in 2022, USD 24.96 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.86% to reach USD 74.62 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Components: The market is divided into Hardware, Services, and Solutions. Under Services, there are sub-categories like Managed Services, Professional Services, Support & Maintenance, System Integration & Implementation, and Training & Consulting. The Solutions category includes ERP Software, Inventory Software, SCM software, WCS, and WMS. WMS is further divided into Integrated and Standalone. Hardware is expected to have a significant market share during the forecast period.

Technology: This segment explores different technologies used in smart warehousing, including AI in Warehouse, AR, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Blockchain in Warehouse, IoT & Analytics, RFID, Security, Voice Recognition, and Wi-Fi. AI in Warehouse is projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

Deployment Mode: The market is categorized into Cloud and On-Premises deployment modes. Cloud deployment is expected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Organization Size: It classifies the market based on the size of organizations, distinguishing between Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs). Large Enterprises are projected to have a significant market share during the forecast period.

Application: This segment covers various applications of smart warehousing, such as Dock Door Management, Inventory Management, IoT Management, Labor Management, Order Management, Shipping Management, Task Management, Transport Management, and Yard Management. Yard Management is expected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Vertical: The market is analyzed across different industries, including Agriculture, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Food & Beverages, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Mining, Retail & eCommerce, and Transportation & Logistics. Energy & Utilities are projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

Region: The Americas held the largest market share in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise of eCommerce and need for optimized inventory management

Emergence of multi-channel distribution networks

Dynamic nature and globalization of supply chain networks

Restraints

Lack of uniform governance standards in the fragmented supply chain and logistics industry

High implementation and maintenance costs for SMEs

Opportunities

Focus on warehouse 4.0 for a more efficient and safer warehouse

Technological advancements and digitalization in retail industry

Challenges

Slow adoption of smart warehousing solutions due to high capital investment

Market Trends

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Competitive Portfolio:

3PL Central LLC

Blue Yonder, Inc. by Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation

Foysonis LLC

IAM Robotics

Infor

Locus Robotics Corporation

Logiwa, Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Orderhive Inc.

PSI Software AG

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global



