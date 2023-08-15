Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Dating Market by Services, Product, Subscription, Age Group, Business Model - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Online Dating Market size was estimated at USD 4.44 billion in 2022, USD 4.79 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.73% to reach USD 8.06 billion by 2030.
In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast periods.
The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Popularity of Online Dating Services and Subsequent Development of Apps
- Subscription-Based Services Offering Attractive Options
- Inclination Towards Social Media Owing to Rising Usage of the Internet
Restraints
- Trust and Safety Issue with Data Sharing and Presence of Fraudulent Users
Opportunities
- Significant Increase in the Number of Singles Due to Education and Financial Dependence
- Integration of Machine Learning and AI to Help Better Matches
Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Norms
Market Trends
- Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
- Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Cumulative Impact of High Inflation
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
- Based on Services:
- General Online Dating Services
- Merging Online Dating Services
- Niche Online Dating Services
- Relationship Services
- General Online Dating Services held the largest market share of 37.21% in 2022, followed by Niche Online Dating Services.
- Based on Product:
- Apps
- Website
- Apps commanded the largest market share of 86.96% in 2022, followed by Website.
- Based on Subscription:
- Annually
- Monthly
- Quarterly
- Weekly
- Quarterly commanded the largest market share of 34.21% in 2022, followed by Monthly.
- Based on Age Group:
- 18 to 24 Years
- 25 to 34 Years
- 35 to 44 Years
- 45 to 54 Years
- 55 to 64 Years
- 25 to 34 Years commanded the largest market share of 32.10% in 2022, followed by 35 to 44 Years.
- Based on Business Model:
- Non-Paid Online Dating Services
- Paid Online Dating Services
- Paid Online Dating Services commanded the largest market share of 67.95% in 2022, followed by Non-Paid Online Dating Services.
Competitive Portfolio
- Bumble Inc.
- CharmDate
- Clover Inc.
- Coffee Meets Bagel, Inc.
- Cupid Media Pty Ltd.
- Eharmony, Inc.
- EliteMate.com LLC
- Grindr LLC
- Happn SAS
- HER
- Hily
- InterracialMatch
- Love Group Global Ltd.
- Match Group, Inc.
- MillionaireMatch
- SeniorMatch
- Snack
- Spark Networks SE
- Tastebuds Media Ltd.
- The Meet Group, Inc.
