Global Online Dating Market by Services, Product, Subscription, Age Group, Business Model - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030

The Global Online Dating Market size was estimated at USD 4.44 billion in 2022, USD 4.79 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.73% to reach USD 8.06 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast periods.

The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Popularity of Online Dating Services and Subsequent Development of Apps

Subscription-Based Services Offering Attractive Options

Inclination Towards Social Media Owing to Rising Usage of the Internet

Restraints

Trust and Safety Issue with Data Sharing and Presence of Fraudulent Users

Opportunities

Significant Increase in the Number of Singles Due to Education and Financial Dependence

Integration of Machine Learning and AI to Help Better Matches

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Norms

Market Trends

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Services: General Online Dating Services Merging Online Dating Services Niche Online Dating Services Relationship Services General Online Dating Services held the largest market share of 37.21% in 2022, followed by Niche Online Dating Services.

Based on Product: Apps Website Apps commanded the largest market share of 86.96% in 2022, followed by Website.

Based on Subscription: Annually Monthly Quarterly Weekly Quarterly commanded the largest market share of 34.21% in 2022, followed by Monthly.

Based on Age Group: 18 to 24 Years 25 to 34 Years 35 to 44 Years 45 to 54 Years 55 to 64 Years 25 to 34 Years commanded the largest market share of 32.10% in 2022, followed by 35 to 44 Years.

Based on Business Model: Non-Paid Online Dating Services Paid Online Dating Services Paid Online Dating Services commanded the largest market share of 67.95% in 2022, followed by Non-Paid Online Dating Services.



Competitive Portfolio

Bumble Inc.

CharmDate

Clover Inc.

Coffee Meets Bagel, Inc.

Cupid Media Pty Ltd.

Eharmony, Inc.

EliteMate.com LLC

Grindr LLC

Happn SAS

HER

Hily

InterracialMatch

Love Group Global Ltd.

Match Group, Inc.

MillionaireMatch

SeniorMatch

Snack

Spark Networks SE

Tastebuds Media Ltd.

The Meet Group, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

