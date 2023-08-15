Canadians can cook like a Michelin-star chef with new Goodfood and St. Lawrence meal-kits

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) has partnered with Michelin-starred restaurant St. Lawrence to bring Canadians exclusive meal-kits for a limited time only.



As the #1 Canadian Meal Kit Brand, Goodfood delivers farm-fresh ingredients and chef-curated meal-kits directly to consumers’ doorsteps, encouraging them to discover new recipes and cuisines. The new partnership with one of Canada’s most celebrated restaurants, St. Lawrence, further demonstrates the brand's commitment of delivering high-quality meals to consumers, providing them with an elevated dining experience.

Developed in collaboration by St. Lawrence Owner and Chef Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier and Goodfood Head Chef Jordana Rebner, Goodfood subscribers across the country will be able to order the limited-edition Lemon Chicken Piccata and Steelhead Trout “En Papillote” meal-kits as of today. The latter recipe is also featured in Chef J-C’s new cookbook "Where the River Narrows”, which is heavily inspired by his Quebecois heritage and features a number of dishes on the St. Lawrence menu.

“I opened St. Lawrence as a heartfelt homage to my hometown of Saint-Jérome and to share my love of Quebecois cuisine,” said J-C Poirier, Chef and Owner, St. Lawrence. “Through my partnership with Goodfood, I’m excited to bring some of my favourite recipes to Canadians’ doorsteps, while helping them to feel more confident in the kitchen and of course, enjoy the pleasures of cooking.”

Based in Vancouver, St. Lawrence was proudly awarded One Star by the Michelin Guide last year (2022). Now, with easy-to-follow recipe cards and pre-portioned ingredients, Goodfood is giving Canadians the confidence to cook a Michelin Star dish and elevate their at-home dining experience.



"At Goodfood, our priority is to make cooking elevated and delicious meals feel accessible rather than intimidating,” said Jordana Rebner, Head Chef, Goodfood. “Having launched meal-kits with Aloette Go earlier this year, this is our second restaurant partnership and is a testament to our commitment in helping Canadians build their cooking skills while inspiring them to explore new recipes.”

Featuring fresh locally-sourced ingredients, the St. Lawrence meal-kits will be delivered nationwide between September 11th – November 3rd. Canadians can visit makegoodfood.ca to order their meal-kits, and browse the wide variety of meal-kits available, including new paleo, keto, vegetarian and most recently, organic protein options.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

About St. Lawrence

Launched in Vancouver, BC in 2017, St. Lawrence is an exciting restaurant concept that offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois. St. Lawrence is a passion project for acclaimed Chef/Owner and 2019 Vancouver Magazine Chef of the Year Award winner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier, who brings his razor-sharp focus and dedication to craft and time-honoured traditions to an elevated-yet-approachable enclave where food, drink and ambiance combine for a transportive dining adventure unlike any other. One of the most celebrated restaurants in Canada, St. Lawrence was proudly awarded One Star by the Michelin Guide in 2022. The restaurant has received a series of other recognitions, including multiple awards for Restaurant of the Year, Best Upscale and Best French by the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, 'Top 6' Placement in Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2023, and inclusion on the World’s 50 Best Discovery List.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jessica Hoffeldt

Agnostic

jhoffeldt@thinkagnostic.com

Shelley McArthur Everett

St. Lawrence and Chef J-C Poirier

smc@shelleymcarthur.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c60c890-0ab6-4763-be11-4ef51b5c7613



